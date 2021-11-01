Gigliotti sworn in: First woman steps in as Grant County Superior Court judge

Nov. 1—EPHRATA — Anna Gigliotti was sworn in Friday as the newest Grant County Superior Court judge.

Gigliotti was the Grant County District Court commissioner before being appointed to the Superior Court bench by Gov. Jay Inslee Oct. 21. She replaces David Estudillo, who was confirmed in September for a position on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Estudillo returned to town to swear in Gigliotti as the new Superior Court judge.

Superior Court Judge Tyson Hill, who presided over the investiture ceremony, said Gigliotti brings something new to the Superior Court.

"Judge Gigliotti will be the first woman to ever serve as a Grant County Superior Court judge," he said.

Gigliotti said she was excited for her new job.

"I'm honored to get to be a Superior Court judge here in Grant County," she said.

Gigliotti worked as a prosecutor in Grant and Whatcom counties and in private practice, including as a defense attorney, in her career. She said she wants to put that experience to use on the Superior Court bench.

"As a prosecutor, I understand how hard your job is," she said. "As a defense attorney, especially as a public defender, I understand how hard that job is. As a civil attorney I understand how incredibly difficult and complicated some of those cases can be."

Both judges and attorneys have a framework they must work within, she said, and all parties have to be prepared when they come to court. Within that framework, she will work to be fair and impartial, she said, and treat prosecution, defense and everybody in the courtroom equally.

"I want to make sure this court ensures equal justice for everyone. We want people to be able to come here and to be served as quickly and efficiently as we can," she said.

She gave credit to the people throughout her life and career who helped her get to the Superior Court bench.

Her parents encouraged her to try anything she wanted, she said, and encouraged her to go to law school. Her husband has supported her career, and he's the reason she came to Grant County, she said.

She expressed gratitude to the judges, attorneys, court personnel and law firm personnel who taught her about the law.

"This is something that didn't come just with one person working hard. It came with a lot of support to help me get to where I'm at," she said.

"I am excited to be here and excited to be your judge," she added.