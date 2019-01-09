Gigs, ghosts and apps: The top 3 small business trends on the rise in 2019

As has become an annual tradition, I am once again looking into my crystal ball to detect the top trends that look most likely to affect your small business over the course of the next year.

Last year, I had some hits and a few misses:

• I correctly saw that your data was going to get hacked. Marriott hackers accessed a reservation database of some 500 million guests and Facebook had – yet again – millions of users’ info stolen.

• Bitcoin seemed like a bubble last year, and it was.

• But no, artificial intelligence didn’t affect your life nearly as much as I thought it might. (Yet!)

For 2019, we are again going to look at the top 3 trends impacting small business. As they are all interrelated, you are going to think that ol’ Strauss is either spot-on or way off. Here we go:

No. 3: Remote employees are (mostly) happy employees.

With unemployment at historic lows, employers are having an increasingly difficult time finding and filling jobs. As such, top talent (and actually, even mediocre and crappy talent) are calling the shots.

One of the shots they are calling is the demand to work when and where they want. And that means remote working is not only mainstream, not only a perk, but often is a requirement of a job. Indeed, by 2020, nearly three-quarters of all employees are expected to be mobile employees.

But get this – the ability to work wherever and whenever you want apparently is not stopping many people from “ghosting” their employer.

According to Quartz at Work, none other than the Federal Reserve Bank has listed “ghosting” as an emerging job trend. According to a Federal Reserve publication formally known as the Summary of Commentary on Current Economic Conditions, “A number of contacts said that they had been ‘ghosted,’ a situation in which a worker stops coming to work without notice and then is impossible to contact.”

When the Fed says that ghosting is a thing, then ghosting is a thing.

No. 2: The gig economy is the economy.

According to a recent survey by Bankrate, nearly 40% of all Americans now have a side hustle. Of course, a side hustle can be almost anything, be it the full-time employee who drives for Lyft after work, or the stay-at-home mom who sells her art on Etsy, or the musician who teaches piano between gigs.

But whatever the case, the advent of the gig economy means that these side hustles are not unusual. In fact, they are usually lucrative. According to Bankrate, the average side hustler earns about $8,000 a year.

So yes, the gig economy is the new norm.

No. 1: Being little is big.

One of the main reasons that people can now work remotely and have profitable side gigs is that large companies are increasingly giving them powerful tools that allow them to be not just productive, but also successful.

Oh sure, there are cloud apps galore that allow people to work collaboratively while being physically apart, Office 365 for example. But what I am talking about is something more; tools that allow you to market and run your entire business – be it a side hustle or a 100-person firm – easily, affordably and online.

Example: I was recently given an exclusive look at an impressive new product by Wix called Ascend. You may know Wix as the company that helps you create professional websites easily and affordably, and yes, it is that. But a product like Ascend helps small businesses do so much more. From one dashboard, you can:

• Create real search engine-optimized pages.

• Get notifications of who is on your site, on what page even, and be able to chat with them in real time.

• Need a video? Create one in a few minutes. Click and it is posted to your social. Click again and it is posted to YouTube.

• Run email and social marketing campaigns.