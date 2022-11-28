Is Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:GILT) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Gilat Satellite Networks' (NASDAQ:GILT) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.8% over the past three months. It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Gilat Satellite Networks' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Gilat Satellite Networks is:

0.9% = US$2.2m ÷ US$249m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.01 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Gilat Satellite Networks' Earnings Growth And 0.9% ROE

As you can see, Gilat Satellite Networks' ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 9.8%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Thus, the low net income growth of 4.5% seen by Gilat Satellite Networks over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

As a next step, we compared Gilat Satellite Networks' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 22% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Gilat Satellite Networks''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Gilat Satellite Networks Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. We infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Gilat Satellite Networks. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

