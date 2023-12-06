Gilbert builders assail proposed huge fee hikes

Dec. 6—The building industry is crying foul over Gilbert's plan to substantially hike the fees developers pay to build in town.

Council last week held a public hearing on revised development impact fees — one-time charges to builders to cover the town's cost of providing public services and infrastructure to a new development. The fees apply to residential, commercial and industrial projects.

"There are a number of concerns," said attorney Brennan Ray, who represents the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona and others in the matter. "We're certainly not here to advocate that we should wipe our hands of it and have nothing to do with continuing to pay for that growth."

However, Ray questioned the numbers in the Land Use Assumptions and Infrastructure Improvements Plan, which looked at new developments' impact on public amenities such as fire, police, traffic signals, roads, parks, wastewater and water.

The 53-page report, prepared by LRB Public Finance Advisors, recommended increasing assessments for residential and non-residential project by as much as over 200%.

For instance, the fee for a single-family home is proposed to jump by 129.5%, to $20,220 from the current $8,809 while office construction increases to $16,381 from the current $4,645, a 252.6% jump.

And the fee for industrial development would go to $7,704 from $2,484, a 210% bump while commercial would see a hike to $21,167 from 5,970, a 254.5% increase.

Ray said that the anticipated 17,529 new residents by 2033 would unfairly bear the brunt of paying $107.8 million for services and infrastructure the plan attributes to new growth.

"That's a hefty number when you aggregate it over the course of everything that needs to be done," Ray said. "That breaks down to roughly $6,000 per person."

He said that under the proposed fees, a homebuyer with a 30-year mortgage would pay an additional $332 a month over the life of the loan.

"That equates to an additional $112,000 that they are paying on top of anything else because while growth pays for itself, I will tell you that that is a fixed-line item in any developer's budget that gets immediately passed through to the end user," Ray added.

"It does not come out of other things. It goes to the end homeowner, the end renter, the end commercial developer, industrial, office, whatever you want to say.

"That number has passed through directly to them."

He said the report assumed an inflation rate in the fees where some range from a 120% to 144% increase.

"I'm not sure that I know of any business — be they a residential developer or a commercial developer — that presumes that they're going to have revenues of 120% up to 140% based on some of these fees," Ray said. "Again, we're not saying that the fees shouldn't be increased."

He said that if Gilbert adopts the proposed fees, the town will be charging double what anyone in the Valley charges today.

"It is two times even some of the draft studies that are underway in other municipalities," Ray added. "This is definitely a huge increase."

He called out the report's underlying assumptions for improvements to existing roads, which were attributed 100% to new growth.

"I find that curious because some of those same improvements are going to benefit the existing residents as well," Ray said. "While we cannot apportion that cost to the existing residents still there is a benefit that is incurred by them for these improvements."

Ray also raised concerns with the report's land-use assumptions on traffic, roads and intersections and wanted to make sure that the town was not "double-dipping."

"Having represented a number of developers when they come into a corner that's undeveloped, your transportation staff is very good at ensuring that our traffic reports say that we need a traffic signal or that we need this roadway improvement," he said. "And so the developer will then pay those fees for the actual physical construction.

"I know there are a number of roads and intersections where developers...have already paid money into the kitty."

He said the town is going to charge the fees when it may already have the developer's money in its coffers.

He said he could bring up more concerns but because time was limited, he will be working through his questions with town staff at their Dec. 4 meeting.

"We're not here to say that they shouldn't be an increase, that'd be absurd," Ray said. "But we are here to say let's be reasonable. Let's figure out a way to make things work together."

According to Budget Director Kelly Pfost, the fees are updated every five years under state statute but that the water infrastructure fees were updated recently due to the North Water Treatment Plant project, which has ballooned 48% in cost since Fiscal Year 2020-21.

Pfost noted that the population growth assumption in the plan is lower compared with the past decade.

"Our building permits are slowing," she explained, saying that the assumption aligned with Maricopa Association of Government's population and housing projections. "It is a slower growth that is planned over the next 10 years."

She said that all of the infrastructure in the plan is necessary to serve new growth and to provide the same level of service that current residents have.

Councilwoman Yung Koprowski said she was surprised to see a few projects in the plan, such as the 545-foot-long Ocotillo Bridge, and asked how it was funded. The bridge would go over Gilbert Regional Park and connect Ocotillo Road.

Pfost said that the bridge project has several funding sources and that the plan prorated the portion for traffic that would be associated with new growth.

"Anything that's associated with new residents or businesses moving in only that portion would be included in the study to be paid for with this money with the system development fees," Pfost said. She added that the portion of the project associated with the existing population will be paid for with another funding source.

Councilman Jim Torgeson asked if the higher fees might not deter growth. "I mean I want growth to pay for growth but wouldn't that kind of stop growth?" he asked.

Pfost said she hoped that it would not but "that's definitely a question for council to look at."

"What we are doing is calculating this is the cost that will be for us to provide services to these residents and businesses to maintain our level of services in the community that we currently have," she said. "And hopefully they also have inflation on their revenue side where both sides are growth for their business."

Torgeson also asked who will pay for the Ocotillo Bridge if there's no additional growth due to the higher fees.

"If something gets built and we don't have enough growth to support that, all of us will end up paying for it," he said. "I'm not saying the bridge isn't necessary at some point but that bridge becomes everybody's burden yet there's only X amount of cars that are going on it. We're not going to have growth there to support it but we're going to pay for it and that bill keeps going up all the time."

The town's most recent update of the cost to build the bridge and the associated roadway improvements with the project was $79 million in August 2022.

"If we have no additional new growth or extremely minor, they would pay their portion of it and then at some point in the future, the growth will come," Pfost said. "It won't stop completely in the town but those are probably assumptions more for policy level."

Councilman Scott Anderson said that a lot of the town's future growth will be infill and asked if the report factored in the existing infrastructure in place to service those parcels.

"Are we charging them double?" Anderson asked.

Pfost said that staff works not to charge double.

Councilwoman Bobbi Buchli called the fee increases huge and wondered if staff could reevaluate the numbers.

Vice Mayor Kathy Tilque, addressing Torgeson's concern that growth might come to a standstill, said, "The reality is if growth were to stop, we would have to restructure the way we pay for that.

"And that means all the residents and businesses that are here today will end up paying for it in the future. That would be the end result if growth stops.

"We are now getting close to build out and growth paying for growth means something a little different than it did when we were growing so rapidly," Tilque continued. "Now we are going to have less growth, who's going to pay for it. If new growth doesn't pay then that's going to be distributed amongst everybody that's here today."

Pfost said that council members can decide what fee they want to implement.

She said they can even lower them but cautioned that if they do so, it would mean a lower level of service moving forward or existing residents would have to pay to maintain the same level of service for the new people.

The plan also proposed increases in fees for the infrastructure that carries water and carries wastewater.

Under the plan, fee increases are proposed for various sized meters, ranging from 3/4 -inch to 2 inches.

For example, the fee for a 3/4 -inch meter, the smallest and most common size available, for the Neely Wastewater Treatment Plant is proposed at $4,930 from the current $157. An additional 1,732 dwelling units are projected by 2033 in the area served by the Neely plant.

To accommodate anticipated traffic from new construction, the town has already identified road and intersection projects.

The road projects include the widening of Ocotillo Road from 148th Street to Greenfield Road and improvement of Higley Road from Riggs Road to Hunt Highway, according to the plan.

Proposed improvement projects to existing intersections included Warner and Greenfield roads and Ray and Gilbert roads with the costs allocated to new development based on their proportional impact.

Council is expected to adopt the final version of the Land Use Assumptions and Infrastructure Improvements Plan on Jan. 9.

A public hearing is then scheduled on Feb. 20 with adoption of the new fees anticipated on April 2. The adopted fees would then go into effect July 1.