New Gilbert council ethics complaints could cost thousands

Questions are being asked about the ethical behavior of two Gilbert council members in two separate ethics complaints, one by a resident and the second by Mayor Brigette Peterson.

The first ethics complaint was filed by town resident Maureen Hoppe, who alleged council members Torgeson and Bobbi Buchli violated 10 areas of the town’s policy, including fairness and respect, abstaining from voting and loyalty.

Peterson filed the ethics complaint against fellow Councilmember Jim Torgeson after receiving a voicemail from Hoppe to her town email. In it, Peterson stated she was obligated to report the voicemail and that it may have violated five areas of the town’s council code of ethics.

Complaints like this aren’t new for the seven-member elected group. The latest episode draws renewed attention to the infighting on the Town Council that has plagued it for the past three years.

Peterson has had multiple complaints filed against her and Councilmember Yung Koprowski most recently had a complaint filed against her that questions her business contracts with the town. The unresolved complaints will likely be sent to an independent investigator to be reviewed.

Following an investigation, the council will determine if a violation has occurred. Council members could face a censure vote if the council chooses to penalize the elected officials.

Through a spokesperson, Peterson said she had “no comment regarding the ethics complaint.” Buchli did not respond to inquiries from The Republic.

What promoted the complaints

Hoppe, a resident active in local politics and a former volunteer for Torgeson’s campaign, stated in her complaint she experienced harassment and “irreparable damage” to her reputation because of the actions of Torgeson and Buchli.

Using two different aliases on political Facebook groups, Hoppe expressed her frustration with town council actions, including Torgeson’s abstention to vote on an apartment complex project in April.

Torgeson called Hoppe to respond to her comments about that vote leaving a 78-second voicemail on her phone.

In it, Torgeson alleged Peterson has targeted him and said, “She’s that (explicative). She’s that bad a human being.”

Hoppe included this voicemail in her complaint, which she emailed to Peterson, the town attorney and town clerk. Peterson said in her separate complaint that she was obligated to report the voicemail.

“This is the most recent example of Jim Torgeson creating and spreading a false narrative and disparaging comment about me.” Peterson wrote.

She alleged that Torgeson’s voicemail may have violated the following sections of the town’s code of ethics policy:

Fairness and respect.

Loyalty.

Personal interests.

Confidential information.

Interference with duty to disclose violations.

The town's code of ethics requires officials to "maintain the highest standards of integrity and honesty" and handle "all issues and citizens … with fairness, impartiality and respect."

The code mandates "loyalty" so that public officials put the interests of Gilbert before themselves and view the public's interest as their primary concern.

In an email response to the ethics complaints sent to the town council, attorney, manager and others Torgeson wrote, “I know that the process will not find either of us to have done anything improper.”

“The mayor earned the expletive from me,” he wrote.

Hoppe’s complaint also referenced the topic of council pay that stemmed from a resident’s public comment in May to the council. The resident criticized Gilbert for its low pay to council members and the mayor compared to surrounding communities.

Buchli and Torgeson made public comments supporting a council and mayoral raise to expand the pool of candidates.

Hoppe argued the two council members were trying to pad their pockets and spreading misinformation about when the pay raise would take effect.

Gilbert pays its council members $21,000 per year, which it voted to cut it by $3,000 from its previous rate in 2018. The mayor’s annual salary is $43,000 per year.

Hoppe also argued in her complaint that Buchli blocked her from the Facebook profile the council member uses to communicate town work.

What happens next?

Gilbert is a town in metro Phoenix with more than 270,000 residents.

According to the town’s current code of ethics policy, the town attorney will prepare a recommend to the council or request an independent investigation. The attorney could choose a firm to review the complaints, according to the town’s deputy town clerk.

How long the investigation could take is not certain. A complaint against the mayor in 2021 took nearly four months to conclude.

“The council will review the recommendation at a council meeting and may vote on possible penalties,” the deputy clerk wrote in an email to The Republic.

Torgeson told the Arizona Republic, the town will now have to spend thousands of dollars investigating the claims brought forward by both Hoppe and Peterson.

In the coming month, a new process will be put in place to deal with complaints of this nature. The council voted in June to adopt a new code of conduct and ethics handbook. Torgeson was on the council subcommittee along with Councilmembers Kathy Tilque and Scott Anderson that updated those policies.

After Aug. 21, the complaint process will start with an in-person mediation with an independent mediator, the complainant, public official and town attorney. If the complainant is not satisfied with the results of the mediation, they can request an ethics investigation. The new policies also outline nine possible penalties to a code of conduct violation including mandatory ethical training, imposition of a $500 fine and loss of funding privileges, among other consequences.

For now, the outstanding complaints will need to be satisfied with the current code of ethics.

Reporter Maritza Dominguez covers Mesa and Gilbert and can be reached at maritza.dominguez@arizonarepublic.com or 480-271-0646. Follow her on Twitter @maritzacdom.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What to know about ethic complaints against Gilbert council members