Gilbert Goons: Police chief updates the public on recent teen violence incidents

PHOENIX - Gilbert's police chief has issued an update on a series of teen violence incidents that happened in recent months.

In his statement, Police Chief Michael Soelberg said his department is reviewing a number of prior cases involving teens over the last two years, and that they will continue increased patrol at a number of Gilbert spots.

Chief Soelberg's statement on Jan. 3 came after Queen Creek Police submitted the names of seven people related to the murder of Preston Lord. Chief Soelberg said his department supports Queen Creek Police in seeking justice for the slain teen.

Chief Soelberg's statement, in full

"We hear and understand the community’s fear and frustration in response to recent incidents involving teen violence.

Last week, the Queen Creek Police Department submitted the names of seven individuals to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in their investigation related to the homicide of Preston Lord. As we await a charging decision, separately, the Gilbert Police Department is thoroughly reviewing its prior cases, incidents, investigations, and calls for service involving teens from the last two years to determine if there are any connections between the individuals and these incidents. Gilbert PD is collaborating with local law enforcement partners to ensure any information that may be relevant in our investigations is shared and we are supportive of Queen Creek’s ongoing investigation to seek justice for Preston Lord.

Violence will not be tolerated in our community and I can assure you that all of our resources are being used in our efforts to maintain the safety of our community members, especially our youth. Gilbert PD will continue increased patrols of high traffic areas often frequented by teens, including areas in and around the mall and Gilbert’s Downtown Heritage District. We appreciate the tips we've received and want to remind you that if you have any videos, photos, or information related to incidents of this nature, to report it to Gilbert PD by calling 480-503-6500 or via our online tip site at glbrt.is/GPDSubmitATip."

Photos of teen violence incident released in recent weeks

This update came almost two weeks after police with the East Valley town released a number of photos that they say are connected with an aggravated robbery incident that happened in August 18 at a parking lot in the area of Williams Field Road and Market Street.

The photos were of a low resolution, but some of them show a group of people involved in what appears to be a fight. In one photo, a person's face can clearly be seen.

While police did not appear to officially link the August 18 incident mentioned above to the so-called "Gilbert Goons" group in their Dec. 22 statement, officials did say on their teen violence investigations page that they are "actively reviewing our assault cases involving youth to see if there is any additional information or correlation between these incidents that can assist us with our past investigations."

For his part, Chief Soelberg has spoken out about the "Gilbert Goons" group in a previous statement, stating that Gilbert Police officials were made aware of the group name via "recent social media references."

Police said initially, they did not have any cases where the victims or the suspects refer to the group. Since then, however, police officials said that recent updates from victims have referred to their alleged assailants as being associated with the group.