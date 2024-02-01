'Gilbert Goons' victim attacked with brass knuckles testifies at the Capitol. How legislators reacted

The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday unanimously advanced a bill that would ban brass knuckles after hearing passionate testimony from a teen who was attacked in the Gilbert In-N-Out Burger parking lot.

"There's no useful purpose for brass knuckles," testified Connor Jarnagan, 17, who was struck with the weapon in December 2022. "They add nothing to our communities in Arizona besides contributing to violent crime and providing to serve teens and adults with a weapon that can kill someone."

Senate Bill 1183, sponsored by Sen. John Kavanaugh, R-Fountain Hills, would make the possession, manufacture, transport, sale, or transfer of brass knuckles a class one misdemeanor, according to legislative records. Brass knuckles are metal fittings that go around the fingers and amplify the force of a punch.

Kavanaugh said he was prompted to introduce the legislation because of attacks in the East Valley where brass knuckles were used. He called them "vicious weapons" with no self-defense purpose.

In December, an investigation by The Arizona Republic found the "Gilbert Goons" had engaged in a string of attacks on other teens in Gilbert and other East Valley communities for more than a year. Law enforcement records state brass knuckles were used in some attacks. Parents, students, and community activists say members of the Goons were involved in the Oct. 28 fatal beating of 16-year-old Preston Lord at a Halloween party in Queen Creek.

Jarnagan described his attack to the committee, detailing the head injuries he suffered.

On Dec. 30, 2022, a group of teens approached Jarnagan while he was with a friend outside the In-N-Out, he said. One demanded money and threatened to steal his car. When Jarnagan turned away to grab his keys, he was hit in the back of his head with brass knuckles. Jarnagan ended up needing ten staples in his head, he said, and the doctors told him if he was hit an inch to the left, he could have been paralyzed or killed.

A juvenile was arrested and convicted in connection with the attack on Jarnagan. The same teenager who attacked Connor Jarnagan was also responsible for a brass knuckle attack less than two weeks earlier at a party in Gilbert, according to court records.

"Brass knuckles have no redeeming purpose other than to hurt people in close range," Jarnagan said. "They were designed to injure and potentially kill."

Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, unsuccessfully tried to amend the bill to limit the ban to minors. Kern argued brass knuckles were a tool adults could use to protect themselves, like guns. He withdrew his proposed amendment after another committee member pointed out that some people recently arrested in connection with the East Valley assaults were over 18.

Although the committee unanimously advanced the bill, Kern and Sen. Justine Wadsack, R-Tucson, said they may vote against it when it reaches the Senate floor because brass knuckles may be used as a defensive tool. Wadsack suggested background checks and age restrictions could be implemented.

After the hearing, Jarnagan said he was disappointed that some of the members thought the bill was controversial but said he was glad to have spoken at the hearing. He was open to having certain restrictions in place for people to obtain brass knuckles, he said.

"Talking to the senators and seeing what they had to say gave me hope that we can get it through the Legislature and push these bills to make Arizona safer," Jarnagan said.

As the bill moves through the senate, Jarnagan said, he would continue working on getting signatures for an online petition to ban the weapon, which he says already has over 1,300 signatures.

Elena Santa Cruz is a criminal justice reporter for The Republic. Reach her at elena.santacruz@gannett.com or 480-466-2265. Follow her on X @ecsantacruz3.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How did legislators react to 'Gilbert Goons' victim Connor Jarnagan's testimony?