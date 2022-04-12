Gilbert Gottfried, comedian and shrilled-voiced actor, dies at 67
Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried, known for voicing the Aflac duck and the parrot Iago in "Aladdin," has died, his family confirmed.
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried has passed away at age 67. His family announced the sad news on Twitter on Tuesday writing that he died after a long illness. "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children," the post on Twitter reads in part. Gottfried's longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz also confirmed sad new to Access Hollywood, revealing that he died from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia.
"There’s no thought to it, just over years, that’s what you are," Gottfried told Time Out New York in 2014
