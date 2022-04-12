Gilbert Gottfried, comedian and shrilled-voiced actor, dies at 67

NBC

"It's not a handout, it's a hand-up and an opportunity to change." Susan Burton found a way out of mass incarceration after years of cycling in and out of the prison system, and now she is on a mission to help other former inmates rebuild their lives with her nonprofit A New Way Of Life. Over 1,400 women have come through the nonprofit's 11 re-entry homes in South Los Angeles to receive essential reintegration services. Current resident Evie joins the show and shares how she found a loving home with A New Way Of Life, and thanks Susan for reminding her what she's capable of. Watch till the end for a huge surprise.