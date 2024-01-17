Gilbert HOA removes ribbons honoring Preston Lord in community embroiled in homicide probe

Volunteers swept through Gilbert neighborhoods with more than 2,400 feet of orange ribbon over the weekend, tying bows in memory of slain 16-year-old Preston Lord.

But representatives of the homeowners association for a wealthy enclave embroiled in Lord's homicide investigation on Tuesday ordered the ribbons cut from trees and light poles.

The HOA management company for Whitewing, a gated community of million-dollar homes where police executed search warrants in November, called the display inappropriate.

The company sent maintenance workers to bag and trash the ribbons.

"I instructed the landscape company to remove the orange ribbons as these were not authorized by the association," said Jaime Therrien of City Property Management in an email to residents. "This display is not appropriate within the common areas of the community."

Therrien did not respond Tuesday to phone messages.

Orange was Lord's favorite color, and it has become a rallying symbol for parents and students calling for justice in his name.

Lord was fatally beaten at an Oct. 28 Halloween party in Queen Creek and died two days later. No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been named in his case.

Queen Creek police on Dec. 28 announced they were seeking criminal charges against seven "adults and juveniles" in Lord's death and have turned over cases to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.

Ribbons a reminder of Lord: 'Rules and regulations shouldn't matter'

Parents, students and community activists say members of a teenage gang called the "Gilbert Goons" are responsible for Lord's death.

A Dec. 14 investigation by The Arizona Republic first reported that the Goons had engaged in a string of attacks on other teens in the southeast Valley for more than a year. The Goons recorded their attacks and posted them on social media and shared them in private messages.

The vicious, blitz-style assaults occurred in mall parking lots, parks, outside fast-food restaurants and at house parties. Most occurred in Gilbert, but at least one was in Mesa and another in Pinal County, not far from where Lord was beaten.

The weekend ribbon campaign called "Turn the East Valley Orange" was not just about bringing attention to Lord's case but also to awareness about a spate of teen violence that has rocked the southeast Valley, organizers said.

"These ribbons are important to the community," said Ashley Morgan, a mother of four in San Tan Valley. "Preston Lord is everyone's child. ... It could have happened to any one of our kids."

Morgan and other parents said they were upset by the Whitewing decision. They noted that some neighborhood residents helped tie the ribbons and questioned if parents tied to the Gilbert Goons influenced their removal.

"What should be making people angry is there hasn't been justice for a 16-year-old who was murdered," said Lindsay Lysdal of Gilbert. "The rules and regulations shouldn't matter in a case like this. ... It shouldn't matter if it doesn't deface, isn't dangerous and doesn't pose a hazard."

Lysdal said she and her family helped put out orange flagging along Higley, Pecos and Germann roads. They used four 600-foot rolls of construction ribbon. She said the ribbons were another way to bring the community together.

"We are living in very scary times in Gilbert," she said.

Homes in Gilbert's Whitewing searched in Lord homicide case

Police descended on Whitewing Nov. 6 to execute multiple search warrants, according to neighbors who were blocked for hours from returning to their homes.

Police positioned themselves around homes with automatic weapons, blocked streets with an armored vehicle and escorted evidence vans into the neighborhood, which is located off Higley Road, near the Latter-day Saints' Gilbert Arizona Temple.

Black-clad officers led by Queen Creek police escorted residents from targeted homes, letting them sit on curbs as investigators carried out heavy paper evidence bags, according to neighbors who quickly connected the searches to Lord's murder.

The Republic verified the addresses where searches took place through interviews and photographs provided by neighbors. The names of boys living in the homes correspond to social media posts connected to members of the Goons.

A 17-year-old living in one of the homes was arrested by Mesa police on Thursday in connection with a recorded beating of a teenager in May. A judge ordered him held without bail.

Mesa police arrested the boy less than two weeks after the victim's stepfather first reported the assault Jan. 4. The Republic is not naming juveniles, even in cases in which they were convicted of assaults and other crimes, because they are underage.

The Republic found the same teenager appeared in two other videos of gang assaults recorded by members of the Goons and shared on social media: one in 2022 at the Gilbert In-N-Out Burger and another in a Gilbert parking garage. He also appears in an image shared on TikTok posing with a handgun.

Gilbert police have not filed any charges against the teen in those assaults.

Gilbert police Chief Michael Soelberg initially said officers never connected the attacks because victims did not specifically mention "Gilbert Goons" — and the department did not have police reports associating the Goons "to any alleged criminal activity." Victims have since referred to their attackers as being associated with the Goons, according to the department.

Since The Republic's report connecting assaults, Gilbert police have opened nine investigations related to what officials there describe as "teen violence" cases: Four were reopened, and five were previously unreported to the department. Officials were seeking the public's help in identifying suspects.

Southeast Valley law enforcement agencies begin making arrests

Gilbert police announced its first arrests in cases tied to Goon attacks on Jan. 10.

Gilbert police confirmed the arrest of Christopher Fantastic in the Aug. 18 beating of a teenager at the Gilbert In-N-Out Burger. The 18-year-old faces assault and robbery charges.

Police for hours maintained Fantastic was the only person arrested in the assault. But nearly 30 minutes after The Republic provided documents showing police had cited and released three others, officials acknowledged arresting Aris Arredondo, 18, and two juveniles.

All three were cited and released; they face the same charges as Fantastic.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb announced on the same day the arrest of 20-year-old Jacob Pennington of Gilbert in a Nov. 18 group beating of a 16-year-old Casteel High School student near San Tan Mountain Regional Park. The assault occurred less than three weeks after Lord's murder.

Pennington, who has been identified in another attack video, told police he was associated with the Gilbert Goons and said "that moniker originated from a SnapChat group chat," according to court records.

Sheriff's deputies made a second arrest in the Nov. 18 beating on Friday. Garrett Bagshaw, 18, appeared in court Saturday on charges of aggravated assault.

Community activist Katey McPherson, a former teacher and school counselor, said the reaction in Whitewing to the orange ribbons shows there are still adults more interested in covering up crimes than stopping the violence — and they are using HOA codes, covenants and restrictions to do it.

Instead of doing the right thing, she said, certain adults in the community want to erase reminders of Lord's murder or the attacks in Gilbert, Queen Creek, Mesa and Pinal County.

"This neighborhood has chosen CC&Rs over our children," McPherson said.

Robert Anglen is an investigative reporter for The Republic. Reach him at robert.anglen@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8694. Follow him on X @robertanglen.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Whitewing HOA in Gilbert removes orange ribbons honoring Preston Lord