Gilbert karate instructor accused of sex with minor

Apr. 4—Gilbert police arrested a 22-year-old karate instructor for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl.

Dyllon Frederick DePalma was taken into custody March 18 at his family's business DePalma's Team USA Martial Arts studio on Lindsay Road, Gilbert, police said on social media March 23. The business has several locations, including Mesa, Queen Creek, Surprise and Prescott Valley.

DePalma, who was a Queen Creek High School varsity football player graduating in 2019, is facing three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

He was released on March 19 after posting a $25,000 cash bail. He was outfitted with electronic monitoring and placed under house arrest, allowed to leave only during the hours approved by his pretrial officer, according to court records.

Other conditions of DePalma's release include that he must submit to DNA testing at Gilbert Police and to not have any contact with minors. He is to be represented by a county public defender after the court found him to be indigent.

According to charging documents, DePalma was the girl's instructor and employer.

Her mother reported to police on March 6 that her daughter informed her that she had sex with DePalma on three occasions.

The victim had met DePalma through karate approximately seven years prior to the report and maintained contact with him during the past seven years, police said.

In October 2022, DePalma asked the victim to work for him at the karate studio's front desk. As a condition of employment, the victim provided her age to DePalma, which was 15, police said. The pair also exchanged cell phone numbers as part of her employment.

Police interviewed the victim and she said the first incident occurred on Oct. 27 while at the karate school. DePalma and the victim went into an office in the back of the facility and had sex and the next day he fired the victim, police said.

The victim, however, remained in contact with DePalma through the karate school, as she still attended classes at a Queen Creek location.

On Dec. 9, 2022, DePalma and the victim engaged in sex at his home in Gilbert. He had picked up the victim and the pair drank shots of Fireball whiskey before sex, police said.

After sex, Depalma asked to see the victim's phone and deleted his number from the phone, which the victim didn't realize until she returned home, police said.

She then communicated with DePalma on Facebook Messenger and according to the victim, the communications included receiving nude images of DePalma and her sending nude or partially nude images of herself to him, according to police.

On March 2, DePalma and the victim had sex in a car down the street from her home in Queen Creek. She had snuck out of her bedroom window to meet him.

He did not use a condom on this occasion, police said.

On March 3, the victim messaged DePalma on his personal Facebook Messenger, asking him to buy her a Plan B pill, an emergency contraception pill. These messages were captured via photographs from the victim, which she sent to a friend.

On March 10, the victim called DePalma, where he identified himself and stated that the victim could not be pregnant because "nothing happened...in her," "nothing went inside of her," that she couldn't be pregnant because his "semen doesn't work anyways." He also admitted to knowing she was 15, police said.

When the victim asked DePalma why he didn't use a condom, he responded, "No, I would have still loved to use a condom but I just didn't anticipate doing that, that night so I didn't bring one," according to police.

The victim told DePalma that they had sex three times and described each incident to which DePalma responded, "we've only actually done it, maybe half a time," according to court documents.

Later, he stated, "Yep, all three...don't regret none of it because it was with you."

Police said that DePalma also is involved in a report out of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Department from Nov. 17, 2021.

That report states the deputy who responded to the scene observed a conversation between DePalma and a 13-year-old victim, where "DePalma was asking the 13-year-old for nude photographs after acknowledging she was 13 years old."

DePalma was a karate instructor at the time of the MCSO report as well.

On March 18 during his police interview after his arrest, DePalma "denied ever having a sexual relationship with the 15-year-old, further stating he was never alone with her in private and she had never been at his residence."

Over 70 people by Friday morning, March 24, commented on the arrest on social media.

Some parents complained that they were not notified until 10 p.m. March 23 that Dyllon was no longer on staff. Gilbert Police posted the arrest on social media just hours earlier.

"I know he was at Ryan Elementary's fall festival in early Nov promoting that martial arts place," wrote one woman on Gilbert Police's Facebook page.

While another wrote, "I always found him to be an obnoxious creep. He was my son's instructor for a while before we pulled him out. Gross and so so sad for the child involved."

Gilbert Police are encouraging any additional victims or anyone with information to call 480-503-6500.