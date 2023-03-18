Gilbert man accused of covering up wife's murder found guilty

A Maricopa County Superior Court jury brought down a guilty verdict against a Gilbert Army Reserve attorney for the murder of his wife.

Mark-Eric Ponsati claimed that Sherri Ponsati, his wife and mother of his children, died after slipping in the bathroom one night in 2017.

Prosecutors believed that Ponsati had tried to make the murder look like an accident.

What happened?

The night of the death: Police found Sherri Ponsati lying in her bathroom bleeding from a head wound and without a heartbeat on Sept. 7, 2017.

At around 9:50 p.m., Ponsati called 911 to report that his wife was not moving.

He told dispatch that they had been taking a bath together, he took a nap, and when he got back up to look for her, found her bleeding on the ground.

In a recording played in court, he is heard telling them he knows she’s dead. “She’s purple, I’m telling you I know what death looks like, I’m an Afghanistan war veteran,” he said to dispatch.

He told them that it looked like she had slipped and hit the back of her head on a bathtub ledge.

Ponsati told them that their two children were asleep in their rooms.

Fire crews took Sherri to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police found a gallon jug of soap had fallen over and made the floor slippery.

While calling next of kin, detectives were told that their marriage was rocky.

Days later, the medical examiner noted that Sherri had multiple injuries on her body, not just the one on the back of her head but also on her face, back, and ribs.

Police arrested Ponsati for second-degree murder a week after the night of Sherri's death.

In court

The prosecution claimed: On Jan. 23, Maricopa County Deputy Attorney Joshua Grimsman opened the case against Ponsati, claiming that the evidence painted the picture of a husband who tried to cover up the death of his wife's murder.

The injuries on Sherri showed that her body had multiple injuries, consistent with violent shaking.

Close friends of Sherri claimed that their marriage was falling apart.

The jug of soap that caused the bathroom floor to be slippery was almost completely empty, emptier than it could have been from it just being tipped over on its side.

It was suspicious that Ponsati hired a service to clean the house the next morning.

Ponsati tried to move to Kentucky days after the death of Sherri.

Ponsati claimed: Ponsati’s lawyer Thomas Henager, held that Sherri's death was tragic and strange, but accidental.

“The evidence in this case is going to show how an innocent man can look guilty and be charged with crimes like this,” he told the court.

The defense claimed that multiple injuries on Sherri came from her falling multiple times.

Anything could have happened in the bathroom, but the police wanted them to believe that she either hit her head once or Ponsati killed her.

They admitted that the marriage had its problems, but the intent for anyone to leave the marriage did not exist.

Moving to Kentucky had been planned before the death.

Verdict: After four days, the jury came back finding Ponsati guilty of second-degree murder.

On April 14, Ponsati will face anywhere between 10 to 25 years in prison when he stands for sentencing.

