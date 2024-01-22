Gilbert man arrested for a second time in Mesa teen's 2022 murder following his release

A Gilbert man was arrested Friday night for a second time in connection with the fatal shooting of a Mesa teenager in November 2022.

Joe Jetha Rim, 21, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Stephen Jacobo on Nov. 6, 2022, at a Mesa party, where witnesses identified him as the shooter. Rim was previously arrested in connection with Jacobo’s death and booked for second-degree murder in November 2022, but he was released after the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office returned the case to Mesa police for further investigation.

Jacobo was fatally shot while attending a party with friends at an apartment near Longmore and Southern Avenue. One witness said Jacobo was shot by Rim, then 20, after approaching him about the handgun on his waistband, according to court documents. The witness said Rim became agitated and waved his firearm around as Jacobo tried to calm him down, but Rim then fired his gun, court documents stated.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office sent the case back to police because it believed more investigation was needed, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said at a June 2023 press conference. That month, police resubmitted an updated report to the office for formal charges to be made against Rim. However, the office denied the charges once again.

Rim appeared in court Saturday afternoon. At the hearing, Jacobo’s father, Mark, and his mother, Alma Antolin, both asked the judge that Rim remain in jail.

“He doesn’t belong on the streets,” Mark Jacobo said. “He doesn’t belong to be released. He shouldn’t get bond for the impact that he’s caused my family, my son and even all the people (who) were there that got to witness what they saw. With the amount of gun violence that has been everywhere daily, he doesn’t belong on the streets. He doesn’t belong.”

The judge set a $750,000 secured appearance bond for Rim after hearing from a state prosecutor, Jacobo’s parents and Rim’s attorney.

Rim will appear in court next on Jan. 25 for a status conference, and his preliminary hearing will take place on Jan. 29. Both are scheduled to occur at 8:30 a.m. at the Maricopa County Superior Courthouse in Downtown Phoenix.

