Gilbert man charged after publicly exposing himself

May 20—A 28-year-old man from Gilbert has been charged after allegedly exposing himself twice around Virginia, including in front of children, and approached a woman "from behind and hit her on the buttocks," according to the criminal complaint.

Logan Andrew Smitherman was charged in Sixth District Court with three gross misdemeanors: fifth-degree non-consensual sexual contact and two charges of fifth-degree lewd exhibition with children under 16 present.

Law enforcement responded to three reports on Monday in Virginia involving a shirtless man with a swastika tattoo on his chest, according to the criminal complaint. The first caller was a woman who was mowing her lawn when Smitherman allegedly appeared and hit her buttocks. She told Smitherman to go away, but he later came back two times before she ran across the street to call 911.

Virginia police then received a report call from a residence on Fifth Avenue South. A teenage girl told police she was setting up a swimming pool when a man who matched Smitherman's appearance approached her and said, "come here." The girl then retreated to the backyard to where her slightly younger sister was. From the backyard, they saw the suspect drop his pants and expose himself, the complaint said.

The children ran into the house while Smitherman ran east from the residence.

Police also responded to a call from Virginia High School where someone reported she was exiting the school when a man matching Smitherman's description ran toward her, put his arm around her and asked if she was OK. The man then told her to "come here" and pulled his pants down.

Officers found and apprehended Smitherman running a few blocks away from the school.

Smitherman's first court appearance was Wednesday morning in Virginia.