Gilbert man faces criminal sexual conduct with minor charges

Oct. 6—A Lexington County man is facing several counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Matthew Edward Hester, 41, of Gilbert, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with three counts each of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to jail records.

On May 24, police were told that a juvenile said they'd been sexually assaulted in 2022, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Hester was not listed is not listed as an inmate Friday at the Aiken County detention center.