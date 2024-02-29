Gilbert mulls doxing and teen curfew hours as town grapples with Goon violence

Gilbert's self-examination on teen violence continued this week with questions about doxing and teen curfew hours during a special town subcommittee forum.

Doxing has become a talking point after Gilbert Police Department announced it had eight investigations during its weekly press briefing on Feb. 22. Chief Michael Soelberg stated the department had made two arrests, two active investigations, three were cleared and one was an unfounded claim.

Soelburg said officers have not identified the people who committed the harassment but arrested two people who had posted home addresses online.

Community activists asked Soelberg at Monday's meeting for clarification on how the department was handling doxing claims.

He said they look for evidence that shows the information was provided online and that it resulted in harassment. Often the department can’t make that connection, Soelberg said.

Residents pushed back a week before the teen violence meeting saying the department’s priorities were misplaced for going after doxing claims when the department should be focused on arresting people suspected of Gilbert Goon assaults or other teen attacks.

A handful of residents asked both Mayor Brigette Peterson and Soelberg for their immediate resignation.

The council subcommittee stated it would host another community meeting before coming up with a plan to present to the full Town Council.

What is doxing?

Doxing is the act of publishing private information about a person as a form of punishment or revenge.

In 2021, Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law a bill that broadened the scope of doxing laws and the definitions of online harassment.

The law states that it's unlawful to knowingly terrify, intimidate, threaten or harass a specific person by directing profane language, threatening to inflict physical harm to a person or property, or making repeated “electric communication.”

Electric communication is defined in the law as a social media post, wire line, e-mail, instant message or fax among other modes of communication. Harassment is defined as the knowing and wilful conduct towards a specific person “that a reasonable person would consider as seriously alarming, seriously disruptive, seriously tormenting or seriously terrorizing the person and that serves no legitimate purpose.”

If a person violates the statute they could be guilty of a class one misdemeanor, the most serious type of crime that isn't a felony.

What are the teen curfew hours in Gilbert?

Residents also asked the police department to clarify teen curfew hours. Soelberg did not directly answer questions about curfew hours during the subcommittee meeting.

Most metro Phoenix cities have restrictions on the times minors can be in public without parental supervision.

In Gilbert, minors under the age of 15 are not permitted in or about the town from the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. For teens ages 16 to 17, their curfew starts at midnight.

There are some exceptions including teens returning from work or school or religious activities.

Enforcement of the curfew has some parents and activists asking for clarity. According to the town code, police first need to determine if the suspected person is a juvenile and is breaking curfew without the exception. An officer shall not issue a citation or make an arrest unless it is reasonably believed that an offense has occurred based on the circumstances and the minor's conduct, according to the town code.

The code also allows officers to bring the teen to their parent or guardian or home. A minor breaking curfew could be subjected to a misdemeanor.

