Gilbert police arrest a man in connection to fatal Christmas Day shooting

Gilbert police arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of his stepfather on Christmas.

Officers had responded to a call on Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle that had backed into a home near Recker and Warner roads.

Upon arrival, officers found an unidentified 80-year-old man with gunshot wounds inside the vehicle, according to the statement.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Gilbert Police have not yet released his name.

No other injuries had been reported.

Additional officers at the scene contacted a male relative of the victim, identified as Michael Kaser, who had come out of a nearby home and made statements about the shooting, according to police.

Kaser was taken into custody.

Police said the investigation indicated that Kaser shot his stepfather after returning from a family dinner, according to the statement.

Kaser was booked into jail and is facing one count of first-degree murder.

The investigation remained ongoing.

