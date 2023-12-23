Gilbert police ask public to help identify perpetrators of Aug. 18 In-N-Out beating

Gilbert police are asking the public to help identify individuals involved in the Aug. 18 beating of a student at In-N-Out Burger near San Tan Village Parkway and East Williams Field Road. This image of the attack posted by police appears to show several people kicking the 16-year-old victim.

Gilbert police are seeking assistance from the public to identify individuals involved in the beating of a student that occurred on Aug. 18 at In-N-Out Burger near San Tan Village Parkway and East Williams Field Road.

Officials took to Facebook on Friday to ask anyone with information about the attack to come forward. The public can submit tips by calling 480-503-6500 or contacting the department through its online tip site, police said.

"Assistance from the public has always been something we value to help us with our investigations," said Gilbert Police Department spokesperson Brenda Carrasco. "All of our investigative resources are being used to help us identify the individuals shared in the post today."

The call for help from officials comes in the wake of a report by The Arizona Republic, which identified similarities among several attacks across the southeast Valley. The report linked these incidents to a group known as the "Gilbert Goons," made up of more than 20 mostly white, affluent teenagers.

The beatings were strikingly similar. They often occurred at the same location, and involved similar victims and the same perpetrators, who posted photos and videos of attacks on social media.

Gilbert is ground zero for the Goons, who have left high school students hospitalized and traumatized. The Republic documented seven attacks involving members of the Goons, although several more attacks are alleged by parents and students. At least four attacks occurred at the Gilbert In-N-Out Burger.

For over a year, Gilbert police did not link the attacks on teenagers to the Goons gang. Chief Michael Soelberg mentioned that victims of the beatings did not specifically mention the gang's name when they contacted the police. Furthermore, the department lacked police reports associating the Goons with any alleged criminal activity.

Police had shelved their investigation into the August beating but reopened it following The Republic's investigation.

In a post on Friday, officials stated that they are actively conducting a comprehensive review of cases from the past two years involving teenagers. The goal is to determine if there is any additional information or correlation between these incidents that can aid in past investigations. They are also collaborating with neighboring jurisdictions to ensure the sharing of information.

Police are also continuing increased patrols of areas often visited by teenagers, including the San Tan Village shopping center and Gilbert's downtown.

"Thank you to the brave individuals who've recently stepped forward to provide the Gilbert Police Department with information about violent crimes that may have occurred in our community," Gilbert Mayor Brigette Peterson said in a statement provided to The Republic through a spokesperson. "Violence in our community will not be tolerated and I would encourage all individuals with information of a crime to come forward and report it to the Police Department, so that there is a thorough investigation and justice can be served."

In their post on Friday, the police labeled the August attack as an "aggravated robbery." An image accompanying its public call appears to show several individuals kicking the 16-year-old victim.

"This investigation is thoroughly being reviewed and, depending on the outcome, multiple charges could be applicable," Carrasco said.

Richard Kuehner, the victim's father, previously told The Republic that his son's shoes were stolen during the beating and described perpetrators "kicking and stomping" his son as he lay on the ground.

Kuehner stated that his son faced threats from several kids a few weeks after enrolling at Perry High School in Gilbert. On a previous occasion, a group of boys arrived at Kuehner's front door, apparently intending to assault his son. Kuehner, who happened to be out walking his dog, intervened and scared off the group when he returned after being informed by his son about the situation.

After the beating, Kuehner said his son arrived home bleeding and visibly shaken. Kuehner took the teenager to the emergency room, where he racked up a $14,000 bill.

Kuehner said he filed a report with Gilbert police. But the threats against his son kept coming, Kuehner said. It got so bad, he said, that his son did not feel safe leaving the house.

Kuehner ultimately decided to withdraw his son from school and send him overseas to live with his mom. He said his son suffers from post-traumatic stress as a result of the incident.

“That’s what frustrates me," Kuehner said. "My son has suffered and had to change his whole life as a young man because of these kids. And they just go on like nothing happened, and they’ll probably do it again.”

Southeast Valley parents and students, as well as community organizers, say members of the group were also involved in the Oct. 28 fatal beating of 16-year-old Preston Lord in Queen Creek. None of the Goons has been arrested or named as suspects in Lord's case, which remains unsolved.

