Gilbert police investigate possible animal cruelty after finding dogs in need of care

An investigation into a possible animal cruelty case was underway in Gilbert after several dogs were found at a residence in need of medical attention.

Officers responded to a residence near East Ray Road on Sept. 13 for a welfare check after they received a report of a possible animal problem at the property, according to Gilbert police.

The people at the property appeared to be in the process of moving, according to police. Officers were told the animals at the location were no longer there and had been rehomed. As a precautionary measure, the incident was forwarded to the Arizona Humane Society for follow up, according to police.

On Saturday, police said officers responded to the same residence after receiving a call to assist another agency. Police did not clarify which agency. Police said when officers arrived they found multiple dogs on the property, some of them needing medical care and attention. Police said the Arizona Humane Society was immediately notified, but the organization told police that there were limited resources available to respond at the time.

This was about the same time the Arizona Humane Society helped Chandler police rescue more than 50 dogs in poor condition on a property in Chandler.

The dogs that did not need immediate care were left on the premises "as instructed," according to police. Police said dogs who needed care were sent to local veterinarian clinics and that officers provided the remaining dogs with clean water until the Arizona Humane Society responded to the residence the next day.

Police said there was an active investigation underway as of Tuesday. The Arizona Humane Society's written review of the incident will allow investigators to determine if there was enough probable cause to forward charges to the Gilbert Prosecutor's Office for review.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday evening.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Gilbert police find dogs in need of medical attention at home