Gilbert police search for fugitive following SWAT standoff at Gilbert home

The Gilbert Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a Minnesota fugitive who was last seen at a Gilbert residence Sunday evening following a standoff.

Paris Dushawn Drake Greer, 33, has been wanted in Minnesota since March 19 for charges related to robbery.

On Sunday evening, Gilbert police officers said they responded to a request for a welfare check at a residence near Lindsay and Germann roads after the caller alleged Drake Greer had threatened an individual inside the home with a firearm.

When officers arrived, witnesses exited the home and confirmed that Drake Greer was still on the scene. Negotiators attempted to make contact with Drake Greer which was unsuccessful, police said.

Gilbert Police Department's SWAT team executed a search warrant on the home and were unable to locate Drake Greer after a complete search of the property.

Drake Greer is wanted in connection to this investigation and has an out-of-state warrant. He is considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

