Gilbert Poole Jr: Man cleared of murder and set free after 32 years in prison

Zoe Tidman
·2 min read
Gilbert Poole Jr leaves prison with his lawyer after his murder conviction was overturned (AP)
Gilbert Poole Jr leaves prison with his lawyer after his murder conviction was overturned (AP)

A man has been cleared of murder and freed from jail in the US after spending more than three decades behind bars.

Authorities found 56-year-old Gilbert Poole Jr had been wrongly convicted based on faulty evidence, which included a bite mark on the victim.

He had been sentenced to jail while in his 20s and was freed on Wednesday after spending 32 years in prison.

Images showed Mr Poole, with a long beard and wearing a cap, leaving prison with his hands in the air after being cleared of the crime.

“We are thrilled that the truth has finally been established,” his lawyer, Marla Mitchell-Cichon, said.

In 1989, Mr Poole was convicted of the murder of Robert Mejia, who was stabbed to death and found near a running path in Pontiac, a city in Michigan, the year before.

Mr Poole’s girlfriend told police that he had confessed to her that he met Mejia in a bar and later killed him during a violent robbery attempt and a dentist linked him to a bite mark on the victim.

He repeatedly denied any role in the murder and had spent years challenging his conviction with the support of the Innocence Project at Western Michigan University Cooley Law School (WMU-Cooley Innocence Project).

In 2015, the Michigan Court of Appeals ordered DNA testing of biological material gathered by police in 1988.

There was evidence of type A blood at the scene, which didn’t match Mejia’s or Mr Poole‘s blood, with an expert saying there was “evidence of an unknown contributor who is not the defendant or the victim”.

The WMU-Cooley Innocence Project filed an application to the Michigan Attorney General’s Conviction Integrity Unit for the case to be reinvestigated.

On Wednesday, an Oakland County judge overturned the conviction, more than three decades after it was handed down.

“Mr Poole’s conviction was based on unreliable evidence, including a bite mark comparison, which is not based on science,” his lawyer, Ms Mitchell-Cichon, said.

Mr Poole said: “I spent decades learning, reading, studying law, but none of that was working for me. It wasn’t until I surrendered to a higher power and God stepped in and sent me a band of angels to look past the rules and regulations and looked to see who was standing in the furnace.”

He added: “I was standing in the furnace. I didn’t belong here. I have to thank each and every one of you, without you this wasn’t possible.”

Additional reporting by Associated Press

Read More

UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

Man has hand amputated because US police handcuffed him too tightly, his lawyers say

Guatemala prisoners beheaded in grisly gang fight between MS-13 and Barrio 18

Recommended Stories

  • Alligator from Louisiana found 400 miles away in Texas

    National Park Service rangers speculate the gator floated across the Gulf of Mexico

  • Ryan Reynolds made a rare statement about his anxiety, sharing that he overthinks, overschedules, and overworks

    For the end of Mental Health Awareness Month, Ryan Reynolds posted about his "lifelong pal, anxiety." He said people struggling are not alone.

  • Senior PGA field finds inspiration from Mickelson's PGA win

    From Ryder Cup captains past and present to former winners at Southern Hills, the Senior PGA Championship offers a mix of inspiration and motivation all because of one eligible player who chose not to join them. Phil Mickelson will play on the PGA Tour at Colonial instead of one of the elite majors for the 50-and-older set. Mickelson made history last week by winning the PGA Championship at 50 to become golf’s oldest major champion and he got the attention of his peers.

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • Florida high school alters 80 'immodest' yearbook photos of students

    Eighty students had yearbook photos edited without their consent to hide their chests and shoulders.

  • Hundreds of Amazon workers call on Bezos to sever contracts with IDF and support Palestinian rights

    Amazon staff call for Jeff Bezos to severe ties with Israeli military among other requests

  • Emergency Brake on Italian Cable Car That Killed 14 Was Tampered With, Say Prosecutors

    Alpine Rescue Service via ReutersThe owner, manager and service director of a northern Italian cable company are facing manslaughter charges after allegedly admitting that they deactivated the emergency brake system on a cable car that plummeted to the ground Sunday morning. At Least 14 Dead After Italian Cable Car Plummets From Peak at Lake MaggioreThirteen people, including a 2-year-old, died on impact when the towing cable broke and nothing stopped the car from plummeting into a forest area below. A 9-year-old died later in hospital and a 5-year-old remains in serious but stable condition.Lead prosecutor Olimpia Bossi told reporters Wednesday that the cable car’s emergency brakes had been tampered with after they were spontaneously activating since the system came back online April 26 after Italy’s latest COVID-19 lockdown. The car that was later involved in the crash had stopped several times, and local media report that on at least one occasion, passengers called the emergency services to report they were trapped in the air. But rather than removing or repairing the faulty brake system, Bossi said the company chose instead to deactivate it. One of the investigators told local media that all three “admitted” to what happened, calling the decision to take the deadly shortcut “a grave one.”Investigators, studying surveillance camera footage from the destination station as the car approached noted that when the cable broke, the brake system clearly did not activate. The car was just five-meters from the platform with more than a dozen passengers ready to get in to take the 20-minute journey down to the lakeside. The operator standing on the platform was ready to open the door to disembark the passengers when he and others say they heard a loud hissing sound. The cable then snapped and the car jolted back down the cable until it hit a pylon and broke loose, plummeting 20 meters into a forest below. Investigators later examined the wreckage to confirm their findings, that the brake system was intentionally blocked. Luigi Nerini, the owner of Ferrovie Mattrone, the company that runs the service from the base of Lake Maggiore to an observation point nearly a mile above sea level, faces multiple manslaughter charges along with the company’s manager Enrico Perocchio and service director Gabriele Tardini. All three were remanded in custody early Wednesday morning after a lengthy overnight interrogation. The lone survivor of the tragic accident, 5-year-old Eitan Biran, an Israeli citizen who lived in Italy with his parents, opened his eyes on Wednesday, according to the pediatric hospital where he is in intensive care in Turin. He lost five members of his family, including his parents and grandparents, who were visiting from Israel and had taken the cable car for what they surely thought would be a peaceful Sunday ride. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Meet the Young Korean Designer Putting an Inventive Spin on Tradition

    AD's Newest One to Watch Minjae Kim openly explores techniques and materials from his live-work space in Queens Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Hong Kong changes electoral law, reduces direct public vote

    Hong Kong’s legislature on Thursday passed a bill amending electoral laws that drastically reduces the public’s ability to vote and increases the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city. The number of seats in Hong Kong’s legislature will be expanded to 90, with 40 of them elected by a largely pro-Beijing election committee. The number of legislators elected directly by Hong Kong voters will be cut to 20, from the previous 35.

  • US banks accused of failing the public during Covid

    Bank bosses were grilled by US lawmakers over worker pay and overdraft fees during the pandemic.

  • Belarus' isolation grows after journalist's dramatic arrest

    Belarus’ isolation deepened Tuesday as commercial jets avoided its airspace, the European Union worked up new sanctions, and officials expressed concern for the welfare of an opposition journalist who was arrested after being pulled off a plane that was diverted to Minsk in what the West called a state-sponsored hijacking. The dramatic developments put a spotlight on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s iron-fisted rule and suppression of dissent — but it was not clear what effect more sanctions or other measures would have. After his detention, opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich was seen in a brief video clip on Belarusian state television late Monday, speaking rapidly to say that he was confessing to some of the charges authorities have leveled against him.

  • Amazon buys Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45bn

    The move gives the US tech giant the chance to expand the library of movies available on its streaming service.

  • Sanofi, GSK kick off Phase III trial for COVID-19 shot

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline launched a late-stage human trial for a recombinant COVID-19 vaccine candidate on Thursday which they hope to get approved by the end of 2021. The study initiated by Sanofi and GSK is one of the first late stage trials that combines tests for boosters and variants, as drugmakers adapt their strategies to deal with an evolving coronavirus. The two drugmakers, which earlier this month reported positive interim results, confirmed their double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase III study would include more than 35,000 adults in the United States, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

  • Trump tells court he has ‘absolute immunity’ over January 6

    Attorney for former president calls for Democrat’s lawsuit to be ‘firmly rejected’ over right to ‘absolute immunity’

  • ‘Central Park Karen’ Amy Cooper sues employer for firing her over bird watcher race row

    The lawsuit argues Amy Cooper was not motivated by racism

  • RTHK: How authorities cracked down on Hong Kong's only public broadcaster

    New changes in RTHK have signalled that its fate as an independent public service may be under threat.

  • Shorthanded Myanmar in Japan for World Cup soccer qualifiers

    Missing up to 10 players who are boycotting the World Cup qualifier against Japan on Friday has ratcheted up the degree of difficulty for Myanmar against Asia’s top-ranked team. Experienced stars such as defender Zaw Min Tun, striker Kyaw Ko Ko and goalkeeper Kyaw Zin Htet are among the players who are refusing to participate in international matches for Myanmar in protest at February’s military coup. The struggle to assemble a team to face Japan, then Kyrgyzstan on June 11 and Tajikistan on June 15, meant that the national squad had to delay its departure to Tokyo from May 14 to 21.

  • Lobbying scandal: Civil servants must start declaring conflicts of interests, says anti-sleaze watchdog

    The interests of senior civil servants and special advisers should be published to introduce further transparency in government, a top civil servant has been told.

  • Blue Jays' Phelps to miss rest of season after lat surgery

    Toronto pitcher David Phelps will miss the rest of the season following surgery to repair the latissimus dorsi muscle on the right side of his back. The 34-year-old right-hander had the procedure Monday with Dr. Anthony Romeo in Chicago, the Blue Jays said before their series opener at the New York Yankees. Phelps last pitched May 2 against Atlanta.