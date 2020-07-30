    Advertisement

    Gildan: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    MONTREAL (AP) _ Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $249.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The Montreal-based company said it had a loss of $1.26 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

    The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

    The apparel maker posted revenue of $229.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $257.7 million.

    Gildan shares have decreased 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 55% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIL

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.