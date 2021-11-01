Gildan Signs the United Nations Development Programme Gender Equality Seal in the Dominican Republic

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Gildan Activewear

Gildan is pleased to share that the Company has signed The Gender Equality Seal commitment, a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) coordinated and implemented at the national level by the Ministry of Women in the Dominican Republic. This makes Gildan the first multinational in the free-trade zone manufacturing sector in the Dominican Republic to undertake this commitment.

The Gender Equality Seal is an innovative programme engaging the private sector to achieve excellent standards to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment. It is a tool for businesses to come together and contribute towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (in particular, SDGs 5, 8, 10, and 17) by reducing gender gaps, promoting gender equality and competitiveness simultaneously, for a fair, inclusive and sustainable growth.

Gildan has already made some headway in terms of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at the Company, thanks to its various initiatives worldwide. In the Dominican Republic specifically, 60% of Gildan’s management positions are already held by women, and Gildan has made substantial investments in community projects to empower women in the region to pursue financial self-sufficiency to increase their independence and mitigate risks of domestic violence, a prevalent issue in the country. With this added commitment, Gildan aims to take the next steps in raising awareness, educating, improving, and maintaining gender equality inside the organization, while continuing its efforts for women’s empowerment outside the organization as well.

Gildan representatives signed the commitment at the United Nations headquarters in the Dominican Republic on October 5th, 2021.

