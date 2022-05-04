Gilday assault and strangulation charges sent to grand jury

May 4—Shannon V. Gilday appeared in court for an arraignment today regarding charges he was given at the Madison County Detention Center on April 16. He was charged with first-degree strangulation and third-degree assault of a corrections officer. The charges will be sent to a Grand Jury. The arraignment was originally scheduled for April 18 twice continued to April 27 and then to May 4.

According to witness testimony from Steven Howard, a deputy at the jail, the incident happened early in the morning on April 16. Howard said that another deputy at the jail was serving Gilday breakfast when he put one hand on the deputy's shoulder and took him to the floor outside the cell.

Gilday allegedly put his forearm across the deputy's neck, choking him. Howard and several other deputies then came on the scene. He allegedly did not respond when Howard made verbal contact, but was quickly subdued.

From the time Gilday took the deputy onto the floor to the point that he was detained, Howard said the incident lasted roughly one minute.

In further testimony, Howard said he had a brief conversation with Gilday. He stated that Gilday had been asking for a tablet prior to the incident and that the request did not really make sense given the context of the incident.

Howard said that there had been no build up to the incident.

Gilday has been lodged at the jail since late February. He plead not guilty to the crimes. He is next slated to appear in Circuit Court on May 12 at 11:00 for murder charges stemming from the Feb. home invasion that left Jordan Morgan dead and former State Representative C. Wesley Morgan wounded. He is being represented by Public Attorney Tom Griffiths.

He was previously indicted by the Grand Jury of Madison County last month on one charge of murder, three charges of attempted murder, one charge of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree burglary, and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

On Feb. 22, Gilday allegedly broke into the home of former state representative C. Wesley Morgan. Investigators say he opened fire with an AR-15, killing Wesley Morgan's daughter Jordan Morgan as she laid in her bed. Morgan's wife Lindsey and younger daughter Sydney managed to flee the scene. Wesley Morgan allegedly exchanged gunfire with Gilday and was wounded in the process.

Story continues

According to Kentucky State Police investigators, Gilday confessed to these crimes shortly after being arrested on Feb. 28. He has plead not guilty to those charges.

Shortly after he was arrested, the Richmond Police Department charged Gilday with third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking or dispossession.

According to a warrant issued by the Kenton County District Court, Gilday broke into the county's Circuit Court County Clerk's office on Jan. 26, 2020.

He stole several pieces of equipment used to make drivers licenses in addition to other items. A total of $13,230.24 was stolen from the office.

Gilday managed to keep his face hidden in surveillance footage taken at the office. Several of his family members told investigators they believed he had committed the burglary. The stolen items were found damaged beyond repair at a dumpsite. Gilday's own military records, along with those of several other service members, were also found in the wreckage. He plead guilty to those charges, which have resulted in a hearing set for June 24.