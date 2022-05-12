Gilday attempted to plead guilty but mentally ill

May 12—Shannon V. Gilday, the man accused of killing Jordan Morgan and wounding C. Wesley Morgan in a violent Feb. home invasion, attempted to plead guilty but mentally ill to charges stemming from that incident in Circuit Court this morning.

Prosecution argued against the plea, with Judge Cole Adams Maier not accepting any plea at this time and continuing the arraignment to Monday, May 16.

Commonwealth attorney Jennifer Smith gave a brief statement to the Register, saying, "We will have a hearing on the issue of whether a plea of guilty but mentally ill is appropriate at this time on Monday morning."

In April, Gilday was indicted by a Grand Jury on charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and first-degree criminal mischief.

C. Wesley Morgan was among those present in court today.

According to investigators with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Gilday was convinced that nuclear war was imminent and targeted the residence of former state representative Wesley Morgan for the the multi-million dollar bunker located inside of the home.

"He told me he was willing to kill everyone inside the residence if necessary in order to access the bunker," said Detective Camron Allen of the Kentucky State Police during a March pre-trial hearing.

Investigators also revealed Gilday had unsuccessfully attempted to break into the bunker inside the Morgan residence before by using a tunnel. He had scouted out the property on multiple occasions before the invasion.

Early in the morning on Feb. 22, Gilday allegedly broke into the Morgan residence and opened fire with an AR-15, killing Wesley Morgan's daughter Jordan Morgan as she laid in her bed. Morgan's wife Lindsey and younger daughter Sydney managed to flee the scene. Wesley Morgan allegedly exchanged gunfire with Gilday and was wounded in the process.

According to Kentucky State Police investigators, Gilday confessed to these crimes shortly after being arrested on Feb. 28. He initially plead not guilty to those charges before being lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.

Shortly after he was arrested, the Richmond Police Department charged Gilday with third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking or dispossession.

According to a warrant issued by the Kenton County District Court, Gilday broke into the county's Circuit Court County Clerk's office on Jan. 26, 2020.

He stole several pieces of equipment used to make drivers licenses in addition to other items. A total of $13,230.24 was stolen from the office.

Gilday managed to keep his face hidden in surveillance footage taken at the office. Several of his family members told investigators they believed he had committed the burglary. The stolen items were found damaged beyond repair at a dumpsite. Gilday's own military records, along with those of several other service members, were also found in the wreckage. He plead guilty to those charges, which have resulted in a hearing set for June 24.

On April 18, Gilday was arraigned on first-degree strangulation and third-degree assault of a corrections officer, with those charges being sent to a Grand Jury after a preliminary hearing on May 4th.

According to witness testimony from a deputy at the Madison County Detention Center, Steven Howard, the incident happened the morning of April 16. Howard said another deputy at the jail was serving Gilday breakfast when Gilday put one hand on the deputy's shoulder and took him to the floor outside the cell.

Gilday allegedly put his forearm across the deputy's neck; choking him. Howard and several other deputies then came to the deputy's aid. Howard said Gilday allegedly did not respond when Howard made verbal contact, but was quickly subdued.

From the time Gilday took the deputy onto the floor, to the point that he was detained, Howard said the incident lasted roughly one minute.

In further testimony, Howard said Gilday had been asking for a tablet prior to the incident and that the request did not really make sense given the context of the incident.

Howard further testified there had been no build-up to the incident.