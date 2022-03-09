Gilday confesses to murder of Jordan Morgan and shooting of Wesley Morgan

Mar. 9—"He told me he was willing to kill everyone inside the residence if necessary in order to access the bunker," said Detective Cameron Allan of the Kentucky State Police.

According to investigators with the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Shannon Gilday confessed to the murder of Jordan Morgan and shooting of Wesley Morgan in a violent home invasion on Feb. 22. The court found probable cause in the hearing and will refer the case to a grand jury.

Investigators also revealed Gilday had unsuccessfully attempted to break into the multi-million dollar bunker inside the Morgan residence before by using a tunnel. He had scouted out the property on multiple occasions before the invasion.

In the preliminary hearing to the case held on Wednesday morning, Det. Cameron Allan spoke about KSP's investigation into the case revealing further details on the home invasion and the manhunt in the days that followed.

Around 4 a.m. on the morning of Feb. 22, Gilday used an AR-15 to shoot his way through a glass door on a balcony into the home before going into an upstairs bedroom and fatally shooting Jordan Morgan multiple times in her own bed. He also shot into the bedrooms of both Wesley Morgan and his wife Lyndsey and 14-year-old Sydney Morgan.

Wesley Morgan managed to return fire during the attack. He sustained gunshot wounds to arm and thigh during the gunfight. Gilday then fled the scene on foot. Lyndsey Morgan was in the bedroom with Sydney, where the mother and daughter managed to escape through a window without injury and hide near a barn on the property.

Lyndsey Morgan saw a white sedan parked near the barn. Upon doing a walkthrough of the property, KSP found spent .223 casings and bullet holes throughout the home along with a substantial amount of blood.

Following the home invasion, Gilday fled southbound on I-75 to Florida only to turn around and head back to Richmond. His Toyota Corolla broke down in Georgia. In their search of the car, investigators discovered an AR-15 rifle, camouflage fatigues, and nylon rope used to climb in through a balcony into the Morgan Home.

Story continues

On the morning of Feb. 23, KSP were contacted by the Taylor Mill Police Department. Katie Gilday, the mother and roommate of Shannon Gilday filed a missing persons report with Taylor Mill PD because she had not seen her son since the night of Feb. 21 around 10:30 p.m. She also found several suspicious items inside the apartment that she believed could have been involved with the break in at the Morgan home.

A search warrant was conducted on Morgan and his mother's Taylor Mill apartment. KSP directions to Morgan's home as well handwritten notes on the surveillance technology used on the property as well as sleeping patterns of the Morgan family.

Several empty boxes of .223 ammunition, magazine cases, and a rifle cleaning kit were also found in the apartment.

Several other warrants were executed over the course of the six day manhunt for Gilday. They included warrants to investigate the Morgan Residence, Gilday's car, Gilday's cellphone and cellphone date, Google Geofencing data, and security footage from cameras on the Morgan Residence.

After he was arrested on Feb. 28 He was mirandized and waived his rights to an attorney. Gilday confessed to the crimes associated with the invasion in a three hour interview with KSP. He also confessed to shooting multiple rounds into the bedroom of Sydney Morgan, as he believed there were people inside the room.

In the recorded interview, Gilday said he wanted to secure the bunker on the Morgan's property due to the volatile state of politics at home and abroad. He hoped to bring his friends and family to it. Allan said Gilday told him he was aware people were living in the home and willing to use any means necessary to take the bunker.

Gilday is represented by the public defender's office.