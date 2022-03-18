Gilday faces additional charges for 2020 burglary

Mar. 18—Shannon Vince Gilday, the 23-year-old Taylor Mill man who confessed to killing Jordan Morgan and wounding her father Wesley Morgan in a violent home invasion last month, faces several new charges dating back to 2020.

On March 13, the Richmond Police Department charged Gilday with third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking or dispossession.

According to a warrant issued by the Kenton County District Court, Gilday broke into the county's Circuit Court County Clerk's office on Jan. 26, 2020.

He stole several pieces of equipment used to make drivers licenses in addition to other items. A total of $13,230.24 was stolen from the office.

Gilday managed to keep his face hidden in surveillance footage taken at the office. Several of his family members told investigators they believed he had committed the burglary. The stolen items were found damaged beyond repair at a dumpsite. Gilday's own military records, along with those of several other service members, were also found in the wreckage.

Evidence from the scene was sent to an FBI forensic crime lab in Quantico, Virginia, and were still being examined when Gilday was arrested for murder and several other charges more than two years later.

Text in the arrest warrant states Gilday admitted to stealing the equipment as part of a Bitcoin scheme during his interview with Kentucky State Police Investigators.