Gilday indicted by Grand Jury for murder, other charges

Apr. 14—Shannon V. Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill, was indicted by the Grand Jury of the Madison County Circuit Court on Wednesday for charges of capital murder, attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and first-degree criminal mischief.

In total, he faces five different charges, with seven counts in total included on the indictment.

Gilday is charged with one count of murder for his causation of the murder of Jordan Morgan by shooting her multiple times. He faces three counts of attempted murder for shooting at former State Rep. Wesley Morgan, his wife Lindsey, and their daughter, Sydney with the intent to cause their deaths.

Gilday faces a fifth count of first-degree assault for shooting Wesley Morgan and causing him serious physical injury.

For count six, Gilday was indicted for first-degree burglary by entering the residence at 1266 Willis Branch Road with the intent to commit a crime and being armed with a deadly weapon and/or causing physical injury and death to occupants of the house.

Finally, he faces a seventh count for a charge of first-degree criminal mischief by causing at least $1,000 in damage to the residence.

According to investigators with the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Gilday confessed to the murder of Jordan Morgan and shooting of Wesley Morgan in a violent home invasion on Feb. 22.

Investigators also revealed in early March that Gilday had unsuccessfully attempted to break into the multi-million dollar bunker inside the Morgan residence before by using a tunnel. Law enforcement said Gilday had scouted out the property on multiple occasions before the invasion.