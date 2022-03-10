Gilday murder trial moves forward

Mar. 10—Shannon Vince Gilday, the man accused of shooting and killing Jordan Morgan during a violent home invasion in February, appeared in court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

"He (Gilday) told me he was willing to kill everyone inside the residence, if necessary, in order to access the bunker," Detective Cameron Allen of the Kentucky State Police told the judge during the hearing.

According to investigators with the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Gilday confessed to the murder of Jordan Morgan and shooting of Wesley Morgan in a violent home invasion on Feb. 22. The court found probable cause in the hearing and will refer the case to a grand jury.

Investigators also revealed on Wednesday Gilday had unsuccessfully attempted to break into the multi-million dollar bunker inside the Morgan residence before by using a tunnel. Law enforcement said Gilday had scouted out the property on multiple occasions before the invasion.

Detective Cameron Allen elaborated on Wednesday KSP's investigation into the case which revealed further details on the home invasion and the manhunt in the days that followed.

Allen said around 4 a.m. on the morning of Feb. 22, Gilday used an AR-15 to shoot his way through a glass door on a balcony into the home. Gilday then went into an upstairs bedroom and fatally shot Jordan Morgan multiple times while she was in her bed. He also shot into the master bedroom containing Wesley Morgan and a another bedroom in which his wife Lyndsey, and 14-year-old Sydney Morgan, were sleeping

Wesley Morgan managed to return fire during the attack, Allen continued.

Wesley Morgan sustained gunshot wounds to arm and thigh during the gunfight and Gilday then fled the scene on foot.

Lyndsey Morgan was in the bedroom with Sydney Morgan and the mother and daughter managed to escape through a window without injury and hide near a barn on the property.

Lyndsey Morgan saw a white sedan parked near the barn.

According to Allen, while doing a walkthrough of the property, KSP found spent .223 casings and bullet holes throughout the home, along with a substantial amount of blood.

Following the home invasion, Gilday fled southbound on I-75 to Florida only to turn around and head back to Richmond. His Toyota Corolla broke down in Georgia.

While searching the car, investigators discovered an AR-15 rifle, camouflage fatigues, and nylon rope used to climb up to a balcony on the outside of the Morgan home.

On the morning of Feb. 23, KSP were contacted by the Taylor Mill Police Department, according to Allen's testimony.

Katie Gilday, the mother and roommate of Shannon Gilday, filed a missing persons report with Taylor Mill police because she had not seen her son since the night of Feb. 21 around 10:30 p.m. She also found several suspicious items inside the apartment she believed could have been involved with the break in at the Morgan home.

Police searched the Morgan residence and his Gilday's apartment in Taylor Mill.

Allen said KSP investigators found directions to Morgan's home, as well handwritten notes on the surveillance technology used on the property, and detailed list of sleeping patterns of the Morgan family in the apartment.

Several empty boxes of .223 ammunition, magazine cases, and a rifle cleaning kit were also discovered.

Several other search warrants were executed over the course of the six day manhunt for Gilday, Allen revealed. The warrants were to investigate the Morgan residence, Gilday's car, Gilday's cellphone and cellphone data, Google Geofencing data, and security footage from cameras on the Morgan's property.

After he was arrested on Feb. 28, Gilday was mirandized and waived his rights to an attorney.

Allen said Gilday confessed to the crimes associated with the invasion in a three hour interview with KSP. He also confessed to shooting multiple rounds into the bedroom of Sydney Morgan, as he believed there were people inside the room.

In the recorded interview with investigators, Gilday said he wanted to secure the bunker on the Morgan's property due to the volatile state of politics at home and abroad. He hoped to bring his friends and family to it.

Allen said Gilday told him he was aware people were living in the home and willing to use any means necessary to take the bunker.

Gilday is represented by the public defender's office. He preemptively plead not guilty in a hearing last week.