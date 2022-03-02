Gilday pleads not-guilty, hearing set for March 9

Mar. 2—Shannon V. Gilday — the man suspected of killing Jordan Morgan and wounding former State Representative Wesley Morgan last week — had his first hearing set for Wednesday, March 9, at 9:30 a.m.

Gilday's arraignment was held virtually on this morning with District Court Judge Charles Hardin.

A not-guilty plea was entered prior to arraignment for a preliminary hearing set for next week.

Gilday said he will not be able to hire his own attorney. Judge Hardin will be assigning a public defender from the docket to represent him. Though, if Gilday is able to obtain private counsel by that time, Judge Hardin will allow the public defender to withdraw from the case.

Gilday is accused of murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree assault, and two counts of attempted murder.

According to an arrest warrant, Gilday broke into the Morgan residence around 4 a.m. on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 22 armed with an assault rifle, went into an upstairs bedroom and fired multiple rounds — killing 32-year-old Jordan Morgan while she was in bed.

Text in the warrant said Gilday later went downstairs where fire was exchanged with Wesley Morgan, before Gilday fled the scene in a 2016 Toyota Corolla.

He was found almost a week later after 4 a.m. walking alongside of the road near the underpass on Barnes Mill Road by Madison County Sheriff's Deputies. After being identified he was arrested and taken to the KSP Post 7 for questioning before being booked at the Madison County Detention Center.