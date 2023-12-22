The Gilded Age gets season 3 renewal

HBO series The Gilded Age will be returning for a third season.

The period drama wrapped up its second season on December 17 and HBO has since announced it has been renewed for another season.

The series, created by Downton Abbey's Julian Fellowes, is set in New York high society in the late 1880s, as old money clashes with new-found wealth. It's stars include Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Taissa Farmiga, Cynthia Nixon, Tom Blyth and Nathan Lane.

Sky

Related: The Gilded Age's costume designer Kasia Walicka-Maimone explains the power of corsets and bustles

In a statement to Variety announcing the renewal, Francesca Orsi, HBO's Programming EVP and head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said: "We’re so proud of what Julian Fellowes and The Gilded Age family have achieved.

"From the costumes to the production design and performances, the show has captivated so many week after week.

"Along with our partners at Universal Television, we are thrilled to continue this grand tale for a third season."

Erin Underhill, Universal Television president, added: "There is much more story to tell with The Gilded Age. We’re delighted that HBO is giving fans another season of Julian Fellowes’ incredible storytelling.

"The cast and crew put so much of their heart and soul into the last two seasons, and we’re so proud that all this hard work is paying off with another season… you won’t want to miss what’s next!"

While we don't know the plot of season three yet, writer Sonja Warfield previously spoke to Town & Country about where the show could go next.

Heyday Productions





Related: HBO responds to calls for investigation over horse death on The Gilded Age set

"There is so much in history [that would work for the show]," she said.

"We discovered gems for season two that play into our characters' journeys, and there are so many more things we could play out if we're lucky enough to get a third season."

She added: "In season one, we had Thomas Edison's lights, in season two we have the Tuskegee Institute, and we'll discover what that is in a season three."

The Gilded Age season 1 and 2 are available to stream now on NOW and Sky Atlantic in the UK and HBO Max in the US.

You Might Also Like