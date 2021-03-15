Gilead, Merck collaborate to develop long-acting HIV treatment

The Telegraph

Loss-making rural bus services are set to be saved from the axe as part of a £2.5 billion investment in the country’s bus services, The Telegraph can disclose. Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, will unveil the plans in a new National Bus Strategy on a visit to the east Midlands on Monday. Much of the cash will be channelled into areas in northern England as part of Mr Johnson’s commitment to his “levelling up” agenda, and will be seen as an encroachment on an issue that has predominantly been championed by Labour. Mr Johnson will announce a future ban on diesel buses and funding for councils to build new bus lanes and reconfigure road layouts to prioritise them, according to industry sources. Mr Johnson wants the strategy to combat fears that his climate change commitments are under threat from a post-pandemic car-led recovery. The move is likely to face a backlash from motorists in cars, however, who face longer queues and detours. A Savanta/ComRes poll last week gave the Tories a six-point lead over Labour, with 42 per cent of the vote against Labour's 36 per cent. When he was Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn repeatedly highlighted expensive fares and cancelled services to appeal to the party’s heartlands. Rural areas are poised to receive a boost with Mr Johnson announcing a consultation on allocating more money for services in the countryside. In a move that will be popular in so-called “red wall constituencies” and those living in rural areas without access to a car, the Government will invite views on how to change the Bus Services Operators Grant, a subsidy to bus operators for running would otherwise be loss-making services. The PM is expected to set out plans for one major city to convert its entire bus fleet to run on electricity. Mr Johnson is understood to want other cities around the country to convert their fleets to run on electricity. A Number 10 source said: “The PM did a huge amount of investment when he was Mayor of London. He wants to extend that essential transport links to other parts of the country. It is levelling up on buses.” The number of bus journeys across the UK has nearly halved since 1970 - from 8.6 billion to 4.5 billion in the year to March 2020, according to the Department for Transport. An increase in bus journeys over the same period disguises a sharply decline outside the capital. Last year more than half, some 51pc, of all the bus journeys in England took place in the capital. The coronavirus pandemic thwarted Government plans to increase the use of public transport as a means of meeting its 2050 net zero carbon pledge. Official figures reveal that transport accounts for 34pc of the UK's carbon dioxide emissions. The "large majority" comes from road transport such as cars, the Government said last year. Figures released last October, following a summer when restrictions were eased, revealed bus use outside of London had recovered to just 45pc of pre-pandemic levels, compared with car use, which was at 83pc. Meanwhile, research released last month revealed one in seven rail commuters will stick to the car post-pandemic. Both bus and rail operators remain incensed behind closed doors at Mr Johnson’s reticence to state that public transport is safe to use. Bosses believe that Government advice from a year ago to stay off public transport continues to resonant with the public. The National Bus Strategy will also set out a blueprint for bus travel as the country emerges from the pandemic. This could include giving regional city mayors the power to impose London-style bus networks. Operators fear this could lead to tighter regulation and lower profits.