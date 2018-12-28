Gilead Sciences (GILD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $61.88, moving -1.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 9.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 6.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.96% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GILD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 5, 2019. In that report, analysts expect GILD to post earnings of $1.74 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.52 billion, down 7.26% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.93 per share and revenue of $21.85 billion, which would represent changes of -21.61% and -16.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GILD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note GILD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.13, so we one might conclude that GILD is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report



