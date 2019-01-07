Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $68.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.45% move from the prior day.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $68.56, moving +0.45% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 2.76% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 6.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GILD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 5, 2019. On that day, GILD is projected to report earnings of $1.74 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.52 billion, down 7.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GILD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, GILD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.64, so we one might conclude that GILD is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research