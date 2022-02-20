Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.73

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will increase its dividend on the 30th of March to US$0.73. This takes the dividend yield to 4.7%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Gilead Sciences' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Gilead Sciences' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 1.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 64% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Gilead Sciences Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Gilead Sciences has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from US$1.72 to US$2.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.9% over that duration. Gilead Sciences has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though Gilead Sciences' EPS has declined at around 13% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Gilead Sciences that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

