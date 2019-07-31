Gilead Sciences Reports Improving Revenue in the 2nd Quarter

You might say the first quarter of 2019 was a turning point for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD). For the first time in quite a while, the big biotech reported revenue and earnings growth. It was also the first quarter with Gilead's new CEO, Daniel O'Day, at the helm.

Investors found out if Gilead could keep its momentum going when the company announced its second-quarter results after the market closed on Tuesday. Here are the highlights from Gilead's quarterly update.

Gilead Sciences results: The raw numbers

Metric Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Year-Over-Year Change Revenue $5.68 billion $5.65 billion 0.7% Net income from continuing operations $1.88 billion $1.82 billion 3.5% Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) $1.82 $1.91 (4.7%)

What happened with Gilead Sciences this quarter?

Gilead's HIV franchise took center stage in the second quarter, as it has done throughout much of the company's history. HIV product sales totaled $4 billion, up 8% year over year. Biktarvy continued to generate especially impressive growth, with sales soaring 503% year over year and nearly 41% quarter over quarter to $1.16 billion.

Some of Biktarvy's growth, however, came at the expense of Gilead's other HIV drugs. Sales for Atripla, Complera/Eplivera, Descovy, Genvoya, Stribild, and Truvada declined year over year. Odefsey was an exception, with sales rising to $387 million from $385 million in the prior-year period. Gilead's revenue from Symtuza, which is marketed by Johnson & Johnson, also increased 546% year over year to $84 million.

The biotech's hepatitis C virus (HCV) franchise continued to show signs of stabilization. Gilead reported total HCV sales of $842 million in the second quarter, down nearly 16% year over year. However, HCV sales were up nearly 7% from the previous sequential quarter.

Yescarta also showed sustained momentum. Sales for the cell therapy jumped 76% year over year to $120 million. The total reflected a 25% increase from the first quarter of 2019.

Gilead's weakness in the second quarter came from its other products. Total sales of its other drugs fell 25% from the prior-year period to $604 million. The decline primarily stemmed from lower sales of angina drug Ranexa and pulmonary arterial hypertension drug Letairis, both of which now have generic competition.

The year-over-year improvement in Gilead's earnings on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis resulted from the company's revenue growth and from lower operating expenses. However, Gilead's non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share declined from the prior-year period total, primarily because of a lower adjustment for stock-based compensation expenses in the second quarter of 2019 compared with the prior-year period and a $0.10-per-share negative swing related to unrealized gains and losses from equity securities.

Gilead also noted several key business developments during the quarter, including:

A major collaboration agreement with Galapagos .

. Collaboration and/or licensing agreements with Novartis, Carna Biosciences, Nurix Therapeutics, Humanigen, Goldfinch Bio, Insitro, and Novo Nordisk.

What management had to say

