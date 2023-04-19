Giles County man in custody after seven-hour standoff with police

Apr. 19—A Giles County man is behind bars after a standoff with police on Tuesday in Pembroke.

The Giles County Sheriff's Office said Steven Leo Rapasi, 25, of Narrows, was taken into custody just before 11 p.m. after an almost seven-hour standoff in a home.

The incident started when the Sheriff's Office received a call at 4:15 p.m. that a man had committed an assault on another party.

"It was also stated that the subject made threats toward law enforcement and that he was armed with a pistol," according to the Sheriff's Office, and deputies immediately set up a perimeter around the dwelling in which he had barricaded himself and advised neighboring residents to evacuate the area in the 100 block of Mauney Drive in Pembroke.

Crisis negotiators from the sheriff's office and the Virginia State Police made several attempts to call Repasi out of the home to no avail, the sheriff's office said.

Shortly before 11 p.m. a Virginia State Police tactical team executed a search warrant on the residence, entering and taking Repasi into custody without incident at around 11:05 p.m..

Repasi was charged by Giles County Sheriff's Office investigators with one count of abduction, one count of strangulation, one count of violation of a protective order by assault, one count of domestic assault, and one count of malicious wounding. Repasi was also served with an outstanding capias out of Giles County and one out of Carroll County.

Other first-responders to the scene included the Pembroke Police Department, the Division 4 VSP Tactical Team, Giles Lifesaving and Rescue Squad, Carilion Clinic Patient Transport, Celanese Fire Brigade and the Pembroke Fire Department.

No further details have yet been released.

Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com