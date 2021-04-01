Giles County man to serve 43 years for home invasion, armed robbery

Apr. 1—PEARISBURG, Va. — A Giles County man was sentenced to a total of 110 years in prison Wednesday with 85 years suspended for his role in a 2018 home invasion/armed robbery that left him critically injured and one of the intruders dead.

David Cecil, 51, was also given eight years on a probation violation, Giles County Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Lilley Jr. said, which means his active sentence to serve is 43 years.

Cecil was charged with armed burglary, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit burglary, and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

His son, Darren Cecil, who was 19 at the time of the incident, faced the same charges and has already been sentenced in the case, Lilley said, receiving a total of 83 years, but is serving 23 years with the remainder suspended.

Four more co-defendants are awaiting trial.

The attempted robbery of a neighbor they thought had drugs and money occurred on April 3, 2018 in Narrows when David Cecil brought others in for the job.

"David planned it and involved everybody else in and they met at his house before they went over and committed the act," Lilley said. "Darren gathered his friends, most in their late teens, and one juvenile. Dakota Bailey (one of the teens, who was 20 years old and from Narrows) was actually shot and killed during the attempted robbery. They wore masks and kicked in the door of the residence in the middle of the night. The homeowner fired and there were multiple guns carried by the defendants."

David Cecil was also shot and airlifted to a Roanoke hospital.

"He was in ICU for a period of time," Lilley said, then went to jail after he recovered.

The homeowner was not charged in the shooting death of Bailey or shooting Cecil because "he was absolutely in his rights to defend his home and those inside," Lilley added.

Cecil was sentenced to 80 years, with 50 suspended, on the armed burglary/breaking and entering charge; 10 years with five suspended for attempted robbery; 10 years and 10 suspended on a robbery conspiracy charge; five years and five suspended on a burglary conspiracy charge; and five years with five suspended on the use of a firearm in the commission of felony charge.

"In addition, he had probation violations on old charges," he said, adding another eight years to the sentence.

Lilley said Cecil had pled guilty to the charges but it was a "bare plea," which means there was no agreement with the Commonwealth on sentencing, and it was left up to the judge.

It was also a way to make sure the judge heard victim impact statements.

Cecil may serve at least 85 percent (more than 36 years) of the 43-year sentence, he added, depending on good behavior guidelines and Department of Corrections decisions. But he had two previous malicious wounding convictions.

Even if he ever is released he would be on supervised parole and if he violated the parole the suspended sentence time would be invoked.

Lilley said the David Cecil case has taken a long to go to trial because of his health problems as well as his initially agreeing to plea guilty, then withdrawing that plea. Davis was also at one time found not competent to stand trial but then regained competency.

The cases of the other co-defendants should move quickly to trial now, he said, within the next few months.

