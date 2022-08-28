Giles Woodgate Is The Independent Non Executive Director of GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) And Just Spent AU$92k On Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Giles Woodgate, the Independent Non Executive Director of GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) recently shelled out AU$92k to buy stock, at AU$0.91 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At GDI Property Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non Executive Director John Tuxworth bought AU$102k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.02 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.91 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 222.00k shares worth AU$216k. But they sold 107.38k shares for AU$112k. Overall, GDI Property Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of GDI Property Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that GDI Property Group insiders own 6.3% of the company, worth about AU$31m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The GDI Property Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in GDI Property Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of GDI Property Group.

