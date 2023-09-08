Gilgo Beach murder suspect being investigated in 1989 killing
The man accused in the Gilgo Beach serial killings is being investigated for the death of another woman.
Carmen Vargas’ family claims her gruesome death shared ‘too many similarities’ to the Gilgo Beach slayings that Rex Heuermann is accused of committing.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Friend remembers local woman believed to be victim of suspected NY serial killer
Missing SC woman could be connected to suspected NY serial killer
Vargas was 29 when her body was found in 1989, seven miles from where Heuermann lived.
>> In the video at the top of the page, learn about the latest in the Gilgo Beach serial killings.
(WATCH BELOW: 2nd suspect’s charges upgraded to murder after teen’s death in Union County)