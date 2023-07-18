Gilgo Beach murder suspect purchased lot in South Carolina

A suspected serial killer from New York has ties to South Carolina.

Property tax records show Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann brought a lot at the Mirror Lakes II Subdivision in Chester County.

The lot was purchased in 2022.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Long Island serial killer’ arrest: 4th victim was from NC

Records do not list any houses, so it is unclear what he planned to do with the property.

Heuermann was arrested last week and charged with three counts of first-degree murder. He could also face a fourth charge in connection with another victim.

VIDEO: Authorities ID victim of alleged serial killer suspected in ‘Fort Myers 8′ case



















