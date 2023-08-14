Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann taken off suicide watch

Suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann has been removed from suicide watch, weeks after he was charged in the cold case murders of women whose bodies were found along Long Island’s Gilgo Beach, officials said.

Heuermann, 59, an architect from Massapequa Park, had been placed under suicide watch at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility following his arrest last month in connection with the decades-old Gilgo Beach murders.

He was being evaluated by the county’s mental health team.

“He will continue to be evaluated periodically,” Sheriff Errol Toulon said in a statement. His housing and security protocols have not changed.”

Heuermann is still being held under “extra precautions,” according to Toulon’s spokeswoman Victoria DiStefano.

The change in suicide watch status was revealed during a special show on Investigation Discovery, “ID Special Report: The Long Island Serial Killer,” which was hosted by crime journalist and legal analyst Nancy Grace on Sunday night.

Heuermann was arrested July 13 and charged with three counts each of first- and second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Amber Lynn Costello, 22, and Megan Waterman, 27.

All three women’s remains were discovered in the marshes along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo State Park in December 2010.

Heuermann is also the prime suspect in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, authorities said.

All four women were sex workers whose bodies were found along Ocean Parkway in Gilgo Beach.

After an extensive investigation, authorities identified the married father of two last year after a search of his vehicle registration showed he owned a dark green Chevrolet Avalanche previously linked to the unidentified killer, according to court documents. He’s denied the allegations.

Heuermann is due back in court Aug. 15. Last week, a Long Island judge ordered Heuermann to submit to a cheek swab for DNA testing.