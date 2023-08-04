Gilgo Beach murder victim 'Jane Doe Seven' identified 27 years after she went missing

One of the victims in the Gilgo Beach murders, previously dubbed "Jane Doe Seven," has finally been identified, 27 years after her partial remains were found, officials announced Friday.

Karen Vergata, 34, was identified using DNA genetic genealogy, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced in a news briefing Friday.

The announcement is the latest breakthrough in the notorious Gilgo Beach killings in which eleven sets of human remains were found in or near Ocean Parkway on Long Island since 2010. While most of the remains have been identified, some have yet to be named.

Crime laboratory officers prepare to search the home of Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann in Massapequa Park, New York, on July 18, 2023. (Yuki Iwamura / AFP - Getty Images file)

Human remains of Jane Doe Seven were located in Davis Park on Fire Island in 1996. DNA later linked these remains to another set of remains located April 11, 2011, along Ocean Parkway, in Nassau County, according to a Suffolk County police timeline of the case.

Tierney said Friday that Vergata went missing on Feb. 14, 1996. She had lived in Manhattan and was believed to be working as an escort. No missing persons complaint was filed at time of her disappearance, he said.

Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann in Massapequa Park, N.Y. on July 24, 2023. (Seth Wenig / AP)

For years, the discovery of the remains of multiple sex workers around Gilgo Beach left the Long Island community on edge.

After more than a decade of investigation, Rex Heuermann was arrested July 13, charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of three women — Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Megan Waterman, 22; and Amber Lynn Costello, 27. He was also said to be the prime suspect in the disappearance of a fourth woman: 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who vanished in 2007. The group of women were known as the “Gilgo Four.”

The victims were all believed to have been sex workers who advertised on online sites, according to police.

Heuermann, a 59-year-old Manhattan architect, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held without bail.

Prosecutors requested in a filing Tuesday that Heuermann provide buccal samples, which would “provide further relevant evidence of the defendant’s identity as the perpetrator of the crime” and to compare to DNA retrieved from the crime scenes.

Investigators have said that DNA taken from discarded pizza allegedly tied Heuermann to a male hair that was found on a burlap material used to wrap Waterman’s body.

Heuermann appeared in court in Riverhead, New York, on Tuesday. His attorney, Michael Brown, said: “We will defend this case in the court of law and we will go to trial in this case.”

Brown previously said his client is "a man who has never been arrested before. He’s maintained his innocence from the inception of this case.”

The next pretrial conference hearing will be Sept. 27.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com