Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann back in court: Update

Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann will return to court in New York where he faces charges for the murders of three women whose bodies were found dumped along the shores of Long Island.

The 59-year-old architect is scheduled to appear in Suffolk County Supreme Court for a pre-trial conference on Wednesday morning.

At the hearing, the judge could rule on a motion seeking to return the accused killer’s stash of guns to his family.

Prosecutors and the defence will also discuss other matters surrounding evidence in the case.

Mr Heuermann, a married father-of-two, was arrested on 13 July and charged with the murders of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Costello in what marked a major development into the infamous Gilgo Beach murders.

He is also the prime suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

All four women worked as sex workers and disappeared after going to meet a client.

They were all found in December 2010 along Gilgo Beach, their bodies bound by belts or tape and some wrapped in burlap.

In total, remains of 11 victims were found along the Long Island shores in 2010 and 2011, sparking fears of a serial killer.

