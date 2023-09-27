Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann says he’s studying evidence against him

NEW YORK — Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann broke his courtroom silence Wednesday, assuring a judge that, even behind bars, he has been reviewing the mountain of evidence against him.

Heuermann’s comments came as prosecutors that they have DNA evidence they say links him to at least one of the Long Island women he is accused of killing 13 years ago in a case that was revived after his arrest over the summer.

Prosecutors said that a swab Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, submitted last month matched DNA from a pizza crust found outside his Manhattan office in July.

That DNA sample matched a hair found on the body of Gilgo Beach victim Megan Waterman, who was killed in 2010, officials said.

“We were very confident that this was going to be the case,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said of the DNA development. “When you look at a case, there are things that we as a prosecution team expect. And the way that is unfolding, you know, it’s consistent with our expectations.”

Heuermann himself joined the courtroom conversation when Judge Timothy Mazzei asked him if he had been reading material from the case.

“Yes,” Heuermann said.

‘For how long a day are they allowing you to do that?’ the judge asked.

“’Up to four hours,” Heuermann replied. “And I have been averaging up to two to three hours.’

Heuermann is accused of murdering three prostitutes whose remains were found in 2010.

Authorities also identified Heuermann as the prime suspect in a similar fourth murder. He was linked to the slayings by cellphone data, a vehicle once owned by the suspect and DNA evidence lifted from the pizza crust, officials said.

Heuermann faces three counts of first-degree murder and three more of second-degree murder in the slayings of sex workers Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello in a case that frustrated investigators for more than a dozen years.

Heuermann’s attorney, Michael Brown, said the DNA evidence is not conclusive. He said the DNA technology connecting Heuermann to the hair is not as precise as standard nuclear DNA.

“It’s still a significant amount of people that could be the source of this hair,” Brown said.