Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop is open 24/7 in Rochester

Dec. 8—ROCHESTER — Twenty-four-hour establishments are limited following the pandemic, but Rochester's newest taco shop is open 24/7 for a late-night snack, or a meal any time of the day.

Giliberto's is a Minnesota chain owned by St. Cloud restaurateur Aldo Coconi. He has a total of 14 restaurants in St. Cloud, Owatonna and Mankato, as well as locations in South Dakota and Utah.

Coconi began to look for a location in Rochester in 2017 but couldn't find one he liked. Instead, he found a location he liked in St. Cloud. He continued to expand from St. Cloud before eventually making his way back to Rochester for the location he was initially looking for.

"I've been working in the food industry since I was 15," Coconi said. "Now I'm 37 years old. My brother taught me everything. Now me and my brother have 14 locations."

The restaurant opened on Oct. 19, 2023, and business has been going alright so far. Since the restaurant operates 24 hours a day, the weekends tend to be the busiest time.

"It's good (being open) 24 hours, but I need to pay workers, bills, everything," said Coconi. "I know we can do it. We can do this. It will take time to progress."

The model of the 24-hour restaurant has been successful with all of his current locations and Coconi is confident that it will be in Rochester as well. His business has slowed down a little bit since opening, but the weekends stay busy. Since this is the 14th location Coconi has opened, he isn't fazed by the slow hours of the day.

The taco shop is one of few restaurants that remains open through the night following the pandemic. Besides one McDonald's location, one Taco Bell location and the Denny's in Rochester, there aren't a whole lot of options for a really late-night snack.

The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner all day. Breakfast has been very popular among customers.

"We have breakfast for 24 hours," said Coconi. "So if you want lunch you can have it, but then you can also get breakfast any time."

Even though there is a drive-thru, Coconi and his team work hard to give customers an authentic Mexican meal with a large selection on the menu.

Tacos have been one of the most popular items, along with burritos and gorditas. However, Giliberto's also has more traditional Mexican dishes such as fajitas and enchiladas.

In addition to the variety of dishes from all over Mexico, the restaurant also offers different meat selections and vegetarian options. It also offers a variety of Mexican desserts including fried ice cream, churros and sopapillas, a fried pastry-like dessert.

Giliberto's is on the north end of Rochester, right off of U.S. Highway 52, in the former Fazoli's building. Coconi and his small team are confident they can serve amazing food to the community just like at his other locations.