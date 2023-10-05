Gillespie man faces up to 300 years in prison on child porn charges

A Gillespie man was arrested Tuesday and charged with 15 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography, along with allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.

Robert L. Jones, 45, was charged in Macoupin County Circuit Court on five counts of distribution of child pornography, 10 counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

The Illinois Attorney General's office said that their investigators, along with the Gillespie Police Department and the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office, searched Jones' home in the 700 block of South Street Tuesday and found alleged evidence of child porn on his electronic devices and social media accounts. Following the discovery of the supposed illicit materials, Jones was arrested.

Distribution of child pornography is a class X felony, with the possession charges being class 1 felonies and the failing to register being class 3 felonies. If convicted on all counts, Jones faces over 300 years in prison.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement that his office would continue to work with the Macoupin County State's Attorney's Office and similar agencies to continue investigating Jones' alleged crimes.

"Survivors of child exploitation are revictimized every single time an individual trades or downloads these horrific images or videos," Raoul said. "I will continue to partner with the Macoupin County state’s attorney’s office and local law enforcement to investigate these heinous crimes and protect children and families in Central Illinois."

Jones is currently being held in the Macoupin County Jail, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 30 at 8:45 a.m.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Illinois man faces up to 300 years in prison on child porn charges