Gillespie to run for another DA term

Wichita County Criminal District Attorney John Gillespie announced Friday he'll seek a second term.

Gillespie will be a candidate for nomination in the Republican primary in March. He defeated incumbent DA Maureen Shelton in the 2018 election to take a first term.

He said he is proud of the work his team has done in cases involving child predators and violent offenders.

"Since August we have tried eight jury trials, four of which resulted in life sentences," he said.

Gillespie pointed to the convictions of Michael Corey for continuous sexual abuse of three children and Jason Carlile for sexual abuse of multiple victims.

"I am really proud of our team and that record, especially since the courts were shut down for six months during COVID," he said.

Gillespie sees two pressing priorities if he wins a second term -- "continuing to fight for justice in court against sexual and violent offenders" along with working through the backlog of cases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

