Gillett man dies after being ejected from truck during crash in Oconto County

A 22-year-old Gillett man died Saturday morning when he was ejected during a crash on State 22 in the Town of Gillett, according to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.

The pickup truck was traveling east on State 22 near Old U Road when the truck entered the south ditch and overturned, Sheriff Todd Skarban said.

The driver died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Deputies responded to the scene around 3:15 a.m. and found the truck in the ditch with "extensive damage," Skarban said. He said the driver was the only occupant in the truck.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation, along with the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office.

