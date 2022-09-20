Gillett man gets 10-year prison sentence in drunken driving death of passenger

OCONTO – A Gillett man will serve 10 years in prison for driving drunk and killing his passenger in a 2021 crash.

Mark A. Martin, 55, was sentenced Sept. 13 by Oconto County Judge Michael T. Judge.

According to the criminal complaint, Martin was driving a pickup truck on County U in the town of Underhill around 11 p.m. Oct. 3 when he failed to stop for a stop sign at County V, continued through the intersection, into the ditch, struck a tree, spun 90 degrees and came to rest.

Christopher Matchopatow, 54, of Keshena, was killed.

Martin, who was treated for a minor injury, claimed a third man who left the scene had been driving. The deputy noted Martin smelled of intoxicants when he spoke, and when he was asked how much alcohol he had consumed that night, Martin replied “a lot,” the criminal complaint states.

Martin, who has been in custody since the crash, has four previous convictions for operating while intoxicated, the most recent in March 2010 in Shawano County, according to online court records.

Martin will receive credit in his sentence for the 347 days he has been in custody. Judge also ordered Martin to serve eight years of extended supervision following his release, never be allowed to have a driver's license and maintain absolute sobriety. He also must pay $7,115.10 in restitution and $2,604 in fines and costs.

Martin, 54, pleaded no contest June 6 to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and obstructing an officer. A charge of driving with a revoked driver's license was dismissed.

Under state law, the homicide charge carries a minimum sentence of five years of confinement, unless a judge determines there is a compelling reason for a lesser term. The maximum initial sentence is 15 years and 10 years of extended supervision.

