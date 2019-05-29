Gillette ad features transgender man's first shave

In its latest advertisement featuring a social message, Procter & Gamble's Gillette brand features a transgender man learning to shave from his father.

"Growing up, I was always trying to figure out what kind of man I want to become – and I'm still trying to figure out what kind of man I want to become. ... I always knew I was different," says the young man, who adds he's glad to be at the point where he can shave.

The ad then depicts the young man repeating tips back to a supportive father just before his first shave.

The spot concludes with the message: "Whenever, wherever, however it happens – your first shave is special."

Trans activist Samson Bonkeabantu Brown and his father are depicted in the ad, according to People magazine.

In a tweet, Brown took pride in participating in the ad.

Thank you so much for this. It's a blessing to be a vessel of representation for not just the #transman community, but for the entire community.



Have an awesome weekend and much love! https://t.co/m6wPquU7Kr



— Samson Bonkeabantu Brown (@bonke_abantu) May 25, 2019

Gillette posted the ad to its home page on Facebook on Thursday. It has been viewed nearly 1 million times and generated nearly 3,000 comments and 8,000 shares. Facebook users gave the post nearly 9,000 likes or loves, while more than 1,000 opted for the laughing emoji.

The ad comes four months after P&G and Gillette ignited controversy with another spot that urged men to stand up to "toxic masculinity."

P&G has gradually moved more into more ads with social messaging over the past five years in the wake of the runaway success of the 2014 #LikeAGirl campaign for its Always panty liners brand.

